Utah County had an unexpectedly high rate of voter turnout during the 2018 midterm elections. As a result, many residents found themselves standing in line for hours — well past the 8 p.m. cutoff time — waiting to cast a ballot on Election Day.
By the next night, the Utah County Clerk’s Office had an estimated 89,000 ballots that hadn’t been processed, the Deseret News reported.
Utah County elections director Rozan Mitchell, who in 2018 was consulting for then-Clerk/Auditor Bryan Thompson, described the lengthy lines and delayed ballot processing as a “disaster” for the county.
“(The elections division) was grossly understaffed,” Mitchell said, which is “what caused some of the election failures in 2018.”
Looking to avoid a repeat of 2018, and in preparation for a presidential election that is expected to bring unprecedented voter turnout this year, the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office, now under the leadership of Clerk/Auditor Amelia Powers Gardner, requested a budget increase from the Utah County Commission.
When the commission completed its 2020 budget on Dec. 17, it approved a $1 million increase of the elections division’s budget. At 62.2%, it is one of the biggest increases approved in the county, trailing only the auditing division of the clerk/auditor’s office, which is getting a 63.8% increase, and non-departmental funds, which will increase by 65.8%.
By dollar amount, it is the third biggest increase approved by the commission, behind non-departmental funds and the Utah County Attorney’s Office, which received a $2.6 million increase.
The county has been in “dysfunction for way too many years when it comes to our elections,” Commissioner Nathan Ivie said in an interview, reflecting comments made by Utah Gov. Gary Herbert in 2018. “One of the most important things we provide to the public is a safe, secure election.”
The elections division upgraded its equipment last year with money from state and federal grants, according to Mitchell, including high-speed scanners that can process 300 ballots per minute, three times faster than the old scanners, and auto-verify signatures. Mitchell said they purchased this equipment with the 2020 election in mind.
The million-dollar budget increase will be used to hire a full-time elections employee, as well as to bring on part-time staffers, Mitchell said. Additionally, it will go toward the printing and mailing costs the county pays when it sends out ballots to voters.
“This is really administrative costs for an election,” she said.
With primary elections in March and June and a general election on Nov. 3, Mitchell anticipates never-before-seen voter turnout and registration in Utah County.
“We will be sending out well over 900,000 ballots,” Mitchell said, which is more than double the number of ballots sent out the previous year. “So just print and mail services alone, (it) doesn’t even compare to what we had in 2019.”
Even with the new equipment purchased last year, Mitchell said the budget increase is necessary for the elections division to keep up.
“It’s going to take a small army to process all of those ballots,” said Mitchell.
There are other things that the elections division couldn’t foresee or budget for, such as the statewide tax referendum, packets for which will be turned in to the county on Jan. 21.
“And that’s another 40,000 signatures that we have to verify,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell added that the elections division’s budget is “never static” and typically significantly smaller during years without a presidential election.
“We’re going to see a drastically smaller budget request in (20)21,” she said.
Gardner said that even before she took office at the beginning of the year, the commission knew the elections division’s 2020 budget was “going to be significantly higher” than it was in 2019.
Budget increases across the board have been unpopular among some Utah County residents. During the commission’s Dec. 17 meeting, dozens of people spoke about the need to slash departmental funding and cut budgets across the board.
Ivie said that the elections division, and the clerk/auditor’s office in general, has been “one of the areas of greatest neglect” and needed a substantial budget raise.
“I think that (residents upset about budget increases) have to ask themselves the question, ‘Are you willing to pay for safe and secure elections in this county?’” Ivie said.
Overseeing elections is one of the only constitutionally-mandated roles of the county government, said Gardner. “Our society fails to be the American society without free and fair elections.”