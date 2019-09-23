Lt. Gov.Spencer Cox was joined Monday by local leaders from the business and faith communities to announce an unprecedented private match of state funds for suicide prevention.
The event was held in honor of Suicide Prevention Month.
The Utah Legislature has agreed to match up to $1 million in private funds raised.
Those matching include the following:
- $25,000 from individuals who elected a donation on their tax returns
- Greg and Julie Cook
- Intermountain Healthcare
- Rocky Mountain Power
- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
- Utah Shooting Sports Council
- University of Utah Health
According to a Monday press release, “One hundred percent of the more than $2 million in public and private funds will support a three-year period of robust development, implementation and evaluation in a statewide suicide prevention campaign.”
This is the first time for a public-private partnership on suicide prevention and the first time Utah has introduced a multi-platform campaign around the issue of suicide.
“The gun community must actively step forward to understand the data, enhance safety practices and modify social norms,” said Clark Aposhian, chairman of Utah Shooting Sports Council in a press release. “Together, we can protect our families, our friends and our freedoms. Whether it’s helping parents understand that guns need to be kept far from the hands of curious kids and impulsive teens, babysitting the firearms of a buddy who is going through a divorce or speaking up when we feel someone may be a risk to themselves or others, we must constantly help our families, friends and neighbors understand that someone in crisis should not have access to a firearm. This can be done without legislation and further government mandates.”
Elder Craig C. Christensen, Utah Area President of the LDS Church, shared his message of hope and love for families and those who struggle with suicide ideation.
“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is grateful to be a part of this important effort,” Christensen said. “It is a blessing to work closely with dedicated public servants, other faith leaders, healthcare professionals, business leaders, and especially, with survivors, all coming together to share messages of hope and an expression of love for those who are struggling.”
According to Dr. Michael L. Good, CEO of University of Utah Health, it has been only two years since suicide was the leading cause of death among youth and young adults.
“Just two years ago, suicide was the leading cause of death among 10-24 year-old Utahns-posing a major threat to college-age young adults and pre-college age teenagers,” Good said. “With statewide initiatives like this, and the coordinated growth of support services in our health systems, we can give hope to these promising young lives and end very preventable and tragic losses in our communities.”
More information on the campaign will be coming with an official campaign launch that will be developed with a selected vendor (for which procurement is already in process through Utah State Procurement).