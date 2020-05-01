As head of the Utah Coronavirus Task Force, Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox has gotten a close look and played a large role in the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which so far has focused on public health and economic recovery. Now, the gubernatorial candidate wants Utah to figure out how to adapt to life after the pandemic.
“I think our initial impulse is to recover to where we were before,” Cox said in an interview Friday. “But I started thinking, what if we could recover to something better? What lessons are we learning through this crisis over the past six weeks and how can we use those lessons to recover to something that's even better than we were before, and that is, how do we make ourselves more resilient?"
During a candidate forum hosted by Envision Utah on Wednesday, Cox released the “Resilient Utah” plan he and running mate Sen. Deidre Henderson, R-Spanish Fork, put together “to increase Utah’s long-term resiliency and prosperity.”
“While Utah’s response has been among the best in the country, we have not escaped the destructive path of the coronavirus,” the plan states. “Utah hospitals are facing shortages of critical equipment and supplies. Schools are canceled and our kids are at home. Hundreds of small businesses have furloughed or laid off employees. … Across the board, Utah families are facing difficulties, disruption and uncertainty.”
The plan lists seven steps Utah can take “to help the state emerge from this crisis and to ensure we are even better prepared in the future,” including creating a stockpile of critical medical supplies and “codify(ing) the prioritization of Utah-based manufacturers and suppliers through state purchasing and additional incentives.”
"So much of my life over the past six weeks has been desperately trying to find supplies for our frontline workers,” Cox said on Friday. “And one of the lessons we've learned is that we've been far too dependent on other countries for critical supplies in our country and in our state. And I believe it's definitely time for us to look at bringing some of those manufacturing jobs back here to the state of Utah."
Cox pointed to businesses and agencies throughout the state stepping up to produce masks and supplies during the shortage as evidence that Utah could increase its manufacturing capacity.
"We have the know-how, we have the workforce here to do those things,” said Cox, “and to do them very, very well."
Additionally, Cox said Utah should create a strategic petroleum reserve using the salt domes in Millard County in order to decrease dependency on other states and countries, adding that the nearest oil preserve is 1,500 miles away.
"If we do have a major earthquake, we would be very grateful that we had thought ahead and planned for that day,” he said.
Utah can also decrease its dependency on other countries by preserving agricultural lands and taking efforts to loosen federal regulations on the food production industry. Cox said many of the struggles facing farmers and food producers during the pandemic are, in part, due to “overburdens of regulation at the federal level and making it difficult to be able to switch between medians.”
"It's not just an economic thing, although it's certainly that,” Cox said about protecting agriculture and water in Utah. “But it really is a national security thing. Just because we can get food from other countries and other states doesn't mean that that will always be the case, and I think that this pandemic has made that abundantly clear.”
Cox and Henderson’s resiliency plan includes continuing to embrace telehealth and telework, which have become the new normal during the pandemic, even when remote interactions are no longer necessary.
Cox said Utah was working on a teleworking program for state employees before the pandemic hit and had the goal of having 2,500 state employees work from home three to five days a week by the end of the year. Productivity and mental health both jumped among state employees who worked from home, according to Cox, who added that widespread implementation of telework could reduce pollution and save millions in infrastructure costs.
"So these (are) things we knew, but now we've seen them in practice,” Cox said about telehealth and medicine. “And we can build on that."
Other aspects of the plan to help Utah rebound from the pandemic include cutting or reforming state government programs and replenishing Utah’s Rainy Day Fund.