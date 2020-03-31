Utah County businesses can now apply for a grant to help them recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Ogden Newspapers Inc., the parent company of the Daily Herald, has established a $1 million fund to help local businesses get back to full strength by subsidizing local marketing efforts through matching grants.
Businesses operating in Utah County can apply for a grant of up to $15,000 today at http://ogdennews.com/community-grant. Applicants will receive a response to their application within one or two business days.
The fund is open to all locally owned and operated businesses impacted by the coronavirus, whether or not they are current Daily Herald advertisers. Grant money can be used for local print and online advertising in the Daily Herald and on http://heraldextra.com between April 1 and June 30, 2020.
For more information and to apply, visit http://ogdennews.com/community-grant
Ogden Newspapers operates more than 40 daily newspapers across the country, plus a number of weekly newspapers and a magazine division.