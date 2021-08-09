U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney defended a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Sunday and countered “misinformation” about the trillion-dollar legislation.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a $1.2 trillion bill supported by 17 Republicans, including Romney. Other Republicans oppose the massive bill, including Utah’s Sen. Mike Lee, who last week said he had “grave concerns with it.”
"(The infrastructure bill) bears no connection, it seems, to the laws of mathematics or to the amount of money that was brought in,” Lee said. “It would beget another inflation bomb in an economy that’s already been carpet bombed by other inflation bombs.”
But Romney defended the infrastructure bill on the Senate floor on Sunday, noting that “there’s so much confusion that goes on around issues of significance, that in some cases the media has a hard time (distinguishing) what is a fact and what is not a fact,” Romney said.
Romney noted that there’s been confusion “about how many pages there are” in the 2,700-page bill, the length of which has been criticized by other Republicans.
“Well, as the presiding officer knows, about 2,000 pages of this were already passed by the various committees of jurisdiction. And some of the people that are most vocal criticizing these 2,700 pages to read — they’ve had access to portions of them because they’re on the committees that passed them,” he said.
While Lee and other Republicans have argued that the bill isn’t paid for, Romney said that “in addition to not having raised taxes to pay for this $550 billion infrastructure program, this bill is paid for.”
“In my opinion, we have to put aside sometimes the politics for what’s absolutely right for America,” he said. “I’m sure some people are a little disturbed when they see headlines that say, oh, this bipartisan effort would look like a win for Biden. Well, it’s a win for Republicans. It’s a win for Biden. It’s a win for Democrats and a win for the Senate to say we can work together.”
Romney added he and his GOP colleagues who worked on the bill drew upon and built upon “legislation already passed by committees overwhelmingly time and time again wherever we could.”
“And I certainly hope that the senators from both sides of the aisle will join together in passing this legislation, sending it to the House, that the House will address it in a way that’s consistent with what we have agreed to, and we can send it to the president and help America finally get its infrastructure in order,” Romney said.
A final vote on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to take place early Tuesday morning, according to CNN.