U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, spoke on the Senate floor on Sunday ahead of the introduction of a historic bipartisan bill that he says will benefit Utah and help America rebuild its infrastructure.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a nearly $1 trillion bill that includes $3 billion in funding over five years for Utah’s roads and highways, as well as $65 billion to expand broadband access nationwide and funding “to provide water to nearly half of the Navajo Nation in Utah who don’t have running water.”
Romney was one of 17 Republicans who voted last week in favor of debating the bill, saying the legislation “represents a historic investment that delivers for Utah — without raising taxes and adding to the national debt.”
Speaking to his Senate colleagues on Sunday, the Utah Republican reflected on the negotiating process between Republicans and Democrats, a process that he said had been “rewarding.”
“They say that making law is like making sausage, but I have seen sausage made and it’s a prettier process and it’s a lot easier,” Romney joked.
Romney said that the infrastructure bill takes “some money that was already appropriated — not used — for COVID relief.”
“We are going to bring that back and use it to help build infrastructure,” he said. “This is a bill which is paid for and that gives the American people what they desperately need, and that is an upgrade in our infrastructure.”
But Romney also noted that “neither side got everything we wanted” with the bill, adding that “there are a bunch of things in this bill that I don’t like, that I would take out.”
“There are things in this bill I know my Democrat friends don’t like and would take out, but the nature of getting work done in Washington is to be able to come up with something that has enough good for both that we actually get it done. The American people have been waiting one president after another after another saying ‘let’s improve our infrastructure,’ and it just doesn’t get done,” said Romney.
Romney discussed the choice that Republicans had: either working on legislation with Democrats, or letting them “just do something on their own, because with reconciliation they could have spent trillions of dollars without any of our help.”
“But the president and the leaders of the Democratic Party here and our friends said, ‘no, let’s work together and see if we can’t do something collectively,’” he said.
Romney added, “Our bill is not perfect. It is paid for. I want to note that if the Democrats were to have written the bill entirely on their own, Utah would probably have ended up with the short end of the stick. Because of our involvement in this effort, some of our rural states like mine have been able to have a seat at the table. This means limiting the spending on bad policy that only benefits the rich, coastal cities in the East and the far West.”
Other Republicans who support the infrastructure bill include Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Susan Collins of Maine, Mike Crapo of Idaho, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Jim Risch of Idaho and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.