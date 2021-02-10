The Utah County Commission approved a resolution to require unanimous support from the commission before signing expedited documents.
The resolution states that its purpose “is to establish a standardized process to deal with requests for expedited signing of documents, including agreements, grant applications, purchase agreements, and similar documents, which, because of a unique set of circumstances, must be signed prior to the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of County Commissioners of Utah County.”
It states further that if a county department determines a document must be signed before the commission’s next public meeting, the department must “submit a request for expedited signing by email” to the Civil Division of the Utah County Attorney’s Office, which “will review the request and submit the request to each Commissioner separately.”
“If the Civil Division receives a response from two Commissioners authorizing the request and a response from one Commissioner denying the request, the request for immediate signing will be deemed denied,” the resolution reads.
If the request for expedited signing is denied, “the matter may be placed on the next regularly scheduled meeting of the Board, or may be considered in an emergency meeting of the Board, if warranted.”
If the request is approved, it will be placed on the agenda of the next commission meeting for ratification.
The policy change comes months after the county implemented a mask mandate through a Utah County Health Department public health order that was signed by two-thirds of the commission — Commissioner Tanner Ainge and former Commissioner Nathan Ivie — but never voted on by the commission.
At the time, Commissioner Bill Lee criticized the “rammed-through process” and said he didn’t learn about the health order until the next day.
“I think this is very detrimental to our ratification process,” the commissioner said in September 2020.
Lee, who put forward the resolution on Wednesday, said he did so because “there are times in which individuals or departments will be looking for ratification outside of our commission meetings or before because of (an) emergency basis or anything like that.”
“Last year, for me, showed some of the inefficiencies of ratification and that ratification process in that there were times in which I would see a ratification on an agenda, or on our agenda system, and wondered when I even had any conversation about that. And as one of the executives in the county, that always surprised me,” he said.
Though the resolution passed unanimously, Ainge and Commissioner Tom Sakievich both expressed some hesitation with making the expediting process “slower and clunkier.”
“I think it shows one of the challenges of the three-commission form of government,” Ainge said, adding that there are situations “where the state has designated a certain action to be taken by the executive.”
In counties or cities with a single executive, such as a mayor, that person “would be able to sign an order or craft or make a decision in the heat of the moment, whether it’s an emergency or it’s just urgent,” the commissioner said.
The resolution approved on Wednesday emphasizes that the policy “is not for general application” and “will be strictly applied.”