Utah County Commissioner Tom Sakievich was elected vice chair of the commission Wednesday during his first public meeting as a county commissioner.
The appointment came just days after Sakievich, who replaced Nathan Ivie, took the oath of office and was sworn in as a Utah County commissioner.
“I’m grateful that you elected me, and I’m grateful to have this opportunity to serve,” Sakievich said Monday after being sworn into public office.
While Sakievich said it was a “remarkable experience” to serve his country as a Marine, he added that “to be able to focus my attention on Utah County and Utah is particularly meaningful on many, many levels for me, personally.”
“Utah County deserves a shoutout,” he continued. “You have done so much as families, as communities, as faith groups, schools, neighborhoods.”
The county commission voted unanimously to elect Sakievich as vice chair Wednesday as well as to elect Commissioner Bill Lee as chair, replacing Commissioner Tanner Ainge.
The commission originally considered an agenda item put forward by Ainge to elect Sakievich as chair and Lee as vice chair, which Ainge said was the “natural rotation.”
But Sakievich noted that there were “several different administrative, honorarium-type roles that the chair plays throughout the year for a variety of groups, and my concern was that if I were to accept being the chair, then I would maybe (get) distracted from the objectives I’ve been trying to pursue.”
“My thought is, when I came in as a commissioner, I had some objectives that I wanted to meet based on what input I’ve received from citizens that I met throughout the county, from about 18 of the 24 mayors in the county,” Sakievich told his colleagues Wednesday. “I’ve met all the department heads, some several times over, and I came away with some objectives that I need to make, or at least pursue, with a greater focus.”
“And I thought that maybe what I should do is, instead of that, since Commissioner Ainge has served during this past year of 2020 as chair and I just arrived, and again, I have some things that I want to accomplish, my thoughts are that Commissioner Lee should serve as the 2021 chair, and I’m happy to serve as vice chair,” Sakievich continued.
Sakievich said the commission could then “take up the normal rotation with 2022 and allow me to focus solely on the policies that came to my attention over the past several months within Utah County, and I can focus my first year on that.”
“I can respect that,” Ainge said. “When I came into office, I think there was a natural rotation, and I also deferred for that during the first year. I guess perhaps there’s a pattern that’s coming there.”
Lee and Sakievich will serve as chair and vice chair until they are replaced, which typically ends up being about a year, according to Dave Shawcroft, chief of the civil division of the Utah County Attorney’s Office.
Ainge replaced Lee as commission chair in December 2019 after Ainge and Ivie voted to remove Lee for not “speak(ing) for the will of the majority of the commission” following disputes over a proposed property tax increase and the county’s budgeting process.