Utah County officials say they do not anticipate issuing a countywide stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, despite similar orders having been issued by officials in neighboring counties.
Utah County Commissioner Bill Lee said that he personally did not support a legally enforceable stay-at-home order for the county, which would prohibit nonessential travel and group gatherings. Lee said he thought the right approach would be to “accomplish goals with a scalpel more than just with a sledgehammer.”
“And the sledgehammer approach, in many cases, destroys and can destroy things that are in our society that are critical as well,” Lee said.
Salt Lake, Morgan, Weber, Wasatch, Davis, Tooele and Summit counties all currently have stay-at-home orders in place.
Lee said he has heard from constituents who are worried about their health and the health of their families, but he also has heard from constituents who say a stay-at-home order would hurt them financially.
“I’ve got individuals who are saying, 'Listen, if we do a complete shelter in place, you’re taking away, in a sense, a property that I have, in the way of a business or livelihood, and you’re throwing my family into a certain amount of chaos as well,' ” said Lee. “And that’s (just) on an economics side. And we’re not even talking about depression, and we’re not even talking about suicide tendencies or (the) mental health of individuals.”
Lee added that a stay-at-home order “is not a Utah County Commission decision” and that the Utah County Health Department would be responsible for issuing such an order.
The Commission only has the authority to issue an order that would apply to unincorporated areas of the county, according to Lee.
“It (the Commission) does not have jurisdiction over the cities” to issue a stay-home order, he said, adding that “when the county health director puts out an order, it applies to everyone within the county.”
Utah County Health Department Executive Director Ralph Clegg said there were no plans of issuing a countywide stay-home order as of Thursday, but added that “it’s always on the table,” depending on infection rates and whether residents voluntarily socially distance.
“It’s something we’re looking at and evaluating all the time,” Clegg said. “There’s no specific trigger that would trigger it, we just have to make a general judgment on it. But right now, we feel like what’s been done as far as our current order and recommendations, as well as the governor’s directive, and also the state Department of Health order, which we mirror, is doing well for our community.”
The Utah County Health Department issued an order on April 1 prohibiting restaurants from providing dine-in services and recommending that businesses “review and implement best practices regarding employee and customer health and screening” and that individuals avoid businesses like hair and nail salons, barber shops, movie theaters, museums and fitness centers.
Clegg said he felt the order was sufficient to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as long as residents followed recommendations.
“If people really follow the directive on a voluntary basis, there’s no reason necessarily to put it into an order,” Clegg said.
Commissioner Nathan Ivie said he would not support a countywide stay-home order “unless there’s a significant shift in the data that indicates that that’s the appropriate action to further protect life.”
“I’m not doing it just because Salt Lake County did it,” Ivie said.
Ivie echoed Lee’s concerns about the impact that a stay-at-home order could have on the financial and mental well-being of Utah County residents.
“What we’re trying to do here is walk a very delicate balance of protecting human life,” said Ivie. “And we cannot neglect the fact that if people are out of jobs, don’t have food in their homes and can’t pay their rent, that they’re going to die, too.”
Commissioner Tanner Ainge said he thinks that “it is a false choice to frame this about whether you care about the economy or care about lives.”
“There are human costs on both sides,” Ainge said.
Others in the county have called on officials to issue a stay-home order. C. Jane Kendrick, a Provo resident who co-founded the Provo Rooftop Concert Series and described herself as a community advocate, said issuing a countywide stay-at-home order “seem(s) to be the only effective way to keep Utah County from becoming a hot spot” of COVID-19 infections.
“It’s also a clear and concise leadership mandate that lets people know how serious the threat is that we are experiencing,” Kendrick said. “So if we don’t have an order that’s enforceable, then people have no way of gauging how important the threat is.”