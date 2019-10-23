Darleen Palmer remembers Jan. 19 as the worst day of her life. It was the day she woke up without a husband and her four children woke up without a father.
Adam Palmer made the decision to end his own life after years of suffering from chronic pain caused by Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever developed from a tick bite. He had become dependent on opioid pain medications including fentanyl and percocet. But his insurance company was pulling him off medications and tapering his doses. Adam couldn’t handle the thought of returning to a life of burning nerves and torturous pain.
“I’ve tried to do everything under the sun and it’s just not going to work,” Adam said in an audio recording he made for his wife. “So I have to take things into my own hands by taking my own life.”
Darleen shared this story at a Wednesday town hall at the Utah County Commission building in Provo as an audience listened somberly. Her four children, Kelcee, Kaden, Kambree and Korbin, sat in the front row and teared up as they listened.
Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, hosted the town hall in order to address the state’s opioid crisis and discuss pain management services for Utahns who experience chronic or intractable pain.
A panel of pain doctors and addiction specialists explored the relationship between patients and opioid prescribers and talked about how those suffering from chronic pain can be treated while the state and county work to reduce the number of opioid deaths.
Panelists agreed that frenzy over the national opioid crisis has impacted chronic pain patients the hardest, making doctors and insurance companies hesitant to prescribe opioids and encouraged to taper patients off of highly addictive and potentially lethal medications.
“Abandonment and rapid tapering is one of the more horrible things that has happened as a result of this opioid crisis,” said Dr. Gary Child of Alpine Pain and Rehabilitation of Utah.
Forcing chronic pain patients to taper off their medications has increased suicides rates and deaths, added University of Utah Health addiction medication specialist Dr. Adam J. Gordon.
Much of Wednesday’s discussion focused on the Centers for Disease Control’s 2016 guidelines for prescribing opioids and how they have been misapplied by clinicians.
Earlier this year, an article published in The New England Journal of Medicine detailed how clinicians can avoid misapplying these guidelines.
“Guidelines can improve patient outcomes when they lead to policies that reduce harm,” wrote authors Deborah Dowell, M.D., M.P.H., Tamara Haegerich, Ph.D. and Roger Chou, M.D. “However, policies invoking the opioid-prescribing guidelines that do not actually reflect its content and nuances can be used to justify actions contrary to the guideline’s intent.”
CDC guidelines, for example, urge clinicians to avoid increasing opioid doses to high rates. The author’s note, however, that this does not suggest that doctors should stop prescribing opioids to patients already on high doses, “yet it has been used to justify abruptly stopping opioid prescriptions or coverage.”
The CDC’s guidelines have been “misinterpreted by virtually everybody,” Child said, and have not made opioid addiction any less of an issue. ”Nothing has changed.”
There were 456 opioid-related overdose deaths in Utah in 2017, according to data from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, a rate of 15.5 deaths per 100,000 persons. This was higher than the national rate in 2017, which was 14.6 deaths per 100,000.
Deaths caused by opioids have steadily increased for decades, but dipped slightly after 2016. The majority of deaths have been caused by prescription opioids, although recent years have shown upticks in fatalities caused by heroin or synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.
Also present at Wednesday’s town hall were representatives from the Utah County Department of Drug and Alcohol Prevention and Treatment, Utah Division of Occupational and Professional Licensing and the Utah Department of Health.
The purpose of holding the town hall, Rep. Daw said, was to come up with solutions for helping people in seemingly hopeless situations.
“I am here today not because it will help Adam,” said Darleen Palmer. “Now I am here because of patients.”