The only Black member of Utah’s congressional delegation, U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens, who grew up in the segregated South and whose great-great-grandfather came to America on a slave ship, celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by tweeting out a quote from the civil rights icon: “With this faith we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.”
“As a young man, we had separate bathrooms, water fountains, and schools,” Owens, a Republican, wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Thanks to heroes like (Martin Luther King, Jr.), my children and grandchildren get to live their American dream. As we honor Dr. King’s legacy, let’s reaffirm his devotion to creating a brighter future for all.”
Owens later tweeted, “From a childhood in segregation to being sworn into Congress, I have seen first-hand the influence Martin Luther King Jr. had on our nation. I’m forever thankful to him and other heroes who faced the odds so that my children and grandchildren can have the freedom they do today.”
Other Utah politicians joined Owens in celebrating the life and legacy of King, who led the fight against U.S. segregation until he was assassinated in 1968 at the age of 39.
During an interview with A Starting Point, Rep. John Curtis, R-UT, said King’s message of combating hate with love inspired his response to a threatening flyer left at his Provo office last week over his vote to ratify the Electoral College.
“My comms person was saying, 'OK, we need a response to this,' and I said, ‘I want this response to show love,’ ” Curtis said. “I just think, personally, I’m going to look inside and I’m going to figure out ... how to get out of this really bad place that we’re all in.”
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-UT, who earlier this month was harassed on a flight to Washington, D.C. for not supporting President Donald Trump’s efforts to contest the presidential election results, said the federal holiday should “be a renewed call for us to love people we disagree with, those who don’t share our opinions or viewpoints.”
“Let us honor Dr. King’s legacy by looking inward,” Romney tweeted. “Let us learn to love and respect one another. It is on that foundation which we can engage with each other in a manner that celebrates our differences and mends the divisions among us.”
Sen. Mike Lee, R-UT, tweeted a quote from a speech King delivered in 1957 at Dexter Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery, AL: “Men must see that force begets force, hate begets hate, toughness begets toughness. And it is all a descending spiral, ultimately ending in destruction of all and everybody. Somebody must have sense enough and morality enough to cut off the chain of hate and the chain of evil in the universe. And you do that by love.”
In a written statement, Gov. Spencer Cox said that as “we remember the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., we must recommit ourselves to the ideals he advocated for: civil rights and an end to discrimination.”
“Dr. King wisely said, ‘Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend,’ ” Cox said. “We must find our way back to loving our neighbors as ourselves. And we must infuse our political discourse with respect, even when we disagree. This kind of civil engagement takes resolve and courage.”
The governor continued, “Let’s take that first step together. Let’s move forward as we form a more perfect union.”