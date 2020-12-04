While voters overwhelmingly voted down a proposition to replace Utah County’s three-member, full-time commission with a five-member, part-time council and full-time mayor, officials are considering other changes to the county government.
Utah County and Salt Lake County are the only two counties in that state that have personal assistants for each member of the county’s legislative body. That’s according to data from the Utah Taxpayers Association and county websites, which was compiled by Highland Mayor Rod Mann and presented to the commission during a work session Wednesday.
“I just didn’t realize that we were such an outlier,” Mann told the county commission.
In analyzing each county government and identifying their staffing structures, Mann said he found that most counties have a “centralized” staff that represents the county commission or council as a whole.
“The rest (other than Utah and Salt Lake counties) were either a staff dedicated to the commission that was centralized or a staff that was dedicated to the entire county that was centralized,” Mann said.
Davis, Weber, Washington, Cache, Tooele, Box Elder, Summit, Uintah, Wasatch, Sevier, Carbon, Duchesne, San Juan, Emery, Grant and Beaver all have a centralized staff for their legislative bodies, according to Mann.
Iron, Sanpete, Millard, Morgan, Juab, Kane, Garfield, Wayne and Rich each have a centralized staff for the entire county.
Mann recommended the Utah County Commission consider changing its staffing structure, noting that, in county government, “occasionally there’s division between commission members on different issues.”
“I think having a dedicated assistant helps enhance that division,” the Highland mayor said.
The “pros” of Utah County’s current structure, said Mann, are that “individual commission members can focus on their agenda and have somebody helping them on their agenda.”
“The ‘cons,’ as I see it, are because that assistant is tied to an individual commissioner, his ability is limited in other ways,” Mann said. “That person can’t interact for the commission as a whole with very much credibility, because there’s always the viewpoint, ‘Well then, he’s really reflecting this commissioner’s point of view, not a more neutral point of view.’”
Among the pros of having a centralized staff, as Mann sees it, are greater “institutional knowledge” and continuity when a commissioner leaves office and a new one enters.
Additionally, the staff, which are typically led by either a county administrator or executive secretary, would represent the commission as a whole and, therefore, would be “viewed as (an) independent/neutral body,” Mann said.
The discussion came just weeks after Utah County voters shot down Proposition 9, a ballot initiative that would have changed Utah County to a mayor-council form of government.
Nearly 165,000 residents, 61.4%, voted against the change in government proposal, while 103,648 residents, 38.6%, voted in favor of it, according to election results from the Utah County Elections Division.
Commissioner Tanner Ainge noted “the timing of this conversation is kind of on the heels of Prop. 9.”
“I kind of want to get back to the conversation,” Ainge said.
Ainge and Commissioner Nathan Ivie both strongly supported Proposition 9, while Commissioner Bill Lee opposed the change, calling it a “consolidation of power into one person, which is the mayor.”
But Ainge noted the commissioners had agreed on specific changes to Utah County’s government, including independent redistricting.
“Before that (Proposition 9) was ever on the ballot, we were having more fine-tuning conversations about ... the best way for county government (to operate),” Ainge said. “I didn’t really ever perceive that as ‘it’s just the status quo or it’s a move to a mayor-council.’ There’s things in between.”
“There’s definitely different structures, and it’s not like it hasn’t morphed over time, even in Utah County,” Lee added.
The Utah County Commission did not consider a specific proposal to change its staffing.