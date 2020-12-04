Utah Sen. Dan Hemmert, R-Orem, will lead the Governor’s Office of Economic Development beginning in 2021.
Hemmert, who represents Senate District 14 and currently serves as majority whip in the Utah State Senate, “will step down from those positions if his appointment is approved by the Senate,” according to a Wednesday press release from the lieutenant governor’s office.
The Orem lawmaker took office in August 2016 after filling a vacant seat left by retiring Sen. Al Jackson, R-Highland.
Hemmert owns and operates Red Hanger Cleaners and is a partner in five restaurants, according to the lieutenant governor’s office.
Additionally, the Orem senator serves as co-chair of the state’s Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission.
Hemmert will replace retiring economic development executive director Val Hale, of Orem.
Hemmert is one of nine nominees for key positions under Cox and Lt. Gov.-elect Deidre Henderson’s administration that the lieutenant governor’s office announced on Wednesday.
Other nominees include Jen Robison, a former adviser for Salt Lake County Councilwoman Aimee Winder Newton, who will serve as Henderson’s chief of staff, as well as former Republican Rep. Sophia DiCaro, who will serve as senior advisor and executive director for the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget.
Many of the new appointments currently work in the governor’s office under Gov. Gary Herbert.
Mike Mower, who serves as Herbert’s deputy chief of staff, will become Cox and Henderson’s senior adviser of community outreach and intergovernmental affairs and will “oversee boards and commissions, constituent services, relations with counties, cities and towns, nonprofits, faith groups, and other grassroots entities,” according to the press release.
Community advocate Pamela Atkinson, who has served as an advisor under the past three governors, will serve as an advisor to Cox, while Karen Peterson, Herbert’s education advisor, will become legislative liaison.
Gordon Larsen, who previously served a director of federal affairs and director of policy for Herbert, will serve as Cox’s senior advisor for federal affairs and “will also continue to play an active role in Utah’s COVID-19 response.”
“We’ve recruited some of the best and brightest Utahns to join us as we strengthen our schools, our rural towns and the overall quality of life here in Utah,” Cox said in the press release. “We welcome these fine individuals to public service and we’re grateful to have them on the team.”
The lieutenant governor’s office said more staff and cabinet appointments would be announced in the coming weeks.
Cox, Henderson and other statewide elected officials will be sworn in on Jan. 4. Connor Richards covers government, the environment and south Utah County for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at crichards@heraldextra.com and 801-344-2599.