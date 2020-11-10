Republican Burgess Owens once again grew his lead over U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, in the Utah 4th Congressional District race on Tuesday as additional ballots were processed in three counties.
Owens had taken the lead from McAdams over the weekend in the back-and-forth congressional race and maintained a 695-vote lead on Monday.
That lead grew to 1,780 on Tuesday as additional ballots were posted from Utah, Salt Lake and Sanpete counties, giving Owens a total of 164,446 votes, or 47.61%, and McAdams 162,666 votes, or 47.10%.
The majority of the ballots counted Tuesday came from Salt Lake County, where McAdams, at one time, held a 13-point lead. From the approximately 20,900 Salt Lake County ballots counted on Tuesday, Owens gained 10,164 votes while McAdams gained 9,128, giving McAdams about a 10-point lead in the county.
In Utah County, where Owens holds a 40-point lead over the Democratic incumbent, Owens picked up 21 votes on Tuesday while McAdams gained nine votes.
In Sanpete County, where Owens holds a commanding 54-point lead, the Republican candidate gained 44 votes on Tuesday while McAdams received an additional seven votes.
Juab County, where Owens is ahead by 66 points, did not report any additional ballots on Tuesday.
Nearly all of the ballots left to be counted in the 4th District race are in Salt Lake County, though it is unclear exactly how many. Some estimates put it at between 10,000 and 14,000.
The race is reminiscent of the 2018 4th District race between McAdams and Republican incumbent Rep. Mia Love, a race that was decided by less than 700 votes and took two weeks to call.
“This race is proving to be as close as we always said it would be,” Andrew Roberts, McAdams’ campaign manager, said in a written statement Tuesday. “Utah election clerks continue to count ballots in Utah’s 4th Congressional District. We remain optimistic that Ben will ultimately prevail and await more results Wednesday.”
Owens' campaign did not release a statement Tuesday afternoon, but the Republican candidate shared a number of social media posts that highlighted his lead in the race.
As of Tuesday, Libertarian Party candidate John Molnar had received 3.27% of votes district-wide while United Utah Party candidate Jonia Broderick had gotten 2.02%.