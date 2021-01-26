Utah Rep. Jon Hawkins, R-Pleasant Grove, is in the hospital with COVID-19 and has been unable to participate in the Utah State Legislature’s 2021 General Session.
A statement posted on Hawkins’ official Facebook page on Sunday said that the Pleasant Grove Republican was “in the hospital battling Covid-19 at this time” and asked that constituents “respect the privacy of the Hawkins family at this time.”
“No matter your political affiliations, we would request that we all come together in prayer for Jon and his family,” the post read.
On Monday, the Utah House of Representatives confirmed in a press release that Hawkins “has been unable to participate in the legislative session to this point as he receives treatment for COVID-19.”
“Representative Hawkins is known for his jovial nature and we have certainly felt his absence during these opening days of the session,” said House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville. “We have been in regular contact with his family to stay up to date on his condition and to offer the collective best wishes of the House.”
Wilson added that Hawkins “is a well-respected and esteemed member of our body and we hope to have him back at the Capitol, representing his constituents as soon as he is back to health.”
The representative’s colleagues wished him well as he battles COVID-19.
“I’m praying for your recovery,” Rep. Carol Spackman Moss, D-Holladay, wrote on Facebook. “Your desk is across the aisle from mine. I’m looking forward to being your neighbor on the House Floor.”
“We love you Jon!” added Rep. Craig Hall, R-West Valley City. “Get well soon.”
Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge wrote on Twitter that “Hawkins is an incredible man with a beautiful young family” and said he understood Hawkins’ battle with the virus “to be very serious at the moment.”
“#UtahCounty, please, send prayers his way right now,” Ainge wrote.
The news about Hawkins’ hospitalization came around the same time two other state lawmakers, Sen. Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, and Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George, tested positive for the coronavirus on Capitol Hill on Monday.
Aundrea Peterson, a spokesperson for the Utah Senate, said on Tuesday that both senators tested negative late last week and “all positive cases and those exposed are following isolation protocols” set by the Utah Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“All those working in the Capitol are taking the necessary safety precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Peterson said in a written statement.
Peterson added that the Senate is providing “options for legislators to attend virtually, similar to the system set in place for the public.”
“We can and will continue to work on behalf of all Utahns and perform all legislative duties by utilizing the online options, despite not having all legislators present in the Capitol,” the spokesperson said.