Provo’s House District 61 has incumbent Marsha Judkins sparring with GOP hopeful Kenneth Grover.
This campaign has been marred by accusations from some that Grover’s campaigning, and campaign signs, are deceptive.
Kenneth Grover is running for the House seat formerly held by his twin brother, Keith Grover, who currently serves in the state Senate representing District 15.
Kenneth Grover’s signs just said Grover for House District 61, with his name printed in small letters at the bottom. This has led some to ask which brother is seeking the seat.
Kenneth Grover bears a strong resemblance to his brother Keith. People like Brigham Young University associate professor of journalism Joel Campbell said he noticed.
“It is up to the voters to figure out who their representative is,” Campbell said. “But, at the same time, not having a first name on there could lead some to think it’s the same person ... who held the seat (previously). And so I thought it might just cause some confusion.”
When called to respond to how he felt his campaign had gone and what he has learned from interacting with voters in his district, he did not return calls or messages Tuesday leading up to the unofficial results in Tuesday’s primary election.
Judkins was appointed July 17, 2018 to represent District 61. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and a Master’s in Public Administration from Brigham Young University.
When she is not carrying out her legislative duties, Judkins is an adjunct professor at Utah Valley University in developmental mathematics.
She sits on several house committees, including: Social Services appropriations, Health and Human Services, Transportation and the Legislative Policy Summit.
Incumbent Rep. Marsha Judkins, R-Provo, received 68% of delegate votes during the Utah County Republican Party convention in April while Kenneth Grover received 31.7% of votes.
Kenneth Grover, former principal of Innovations Early College High School in Salt Lake City, qualified for the GOP primary by gathering signatures.
While the outcome of Tuesday’s election won’t have official counts for another two weeks. Campbell said he knows what to call Grover’s campaign.
Campbell said, “I’m not going to call it deceptive because I think it is a voter’s responsibility to check this out.”
“But I think people faced with a ballot who may not know the difference may be confused,” he said. “I’ll call it confusing.”