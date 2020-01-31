State Sen. Curtis Bramble, R-Provo, is sponsoring a bill that would regulate the ways medical clinics can dispose of the fetal remains from abortions and miscarriages.
Senate Bill 67, which will be debated this legislative session, would require clinics to either dispose of fetal remains by burial or cremation. Additionally, “a health care facility may not include fetal remains with other biological, infectious, or pathological waste,” according to the bill’s text.
The bill would leave the question of what happens to the fetal remains up to the woman who had the abortion or miscarriage.
While the bill would not mandate that a woman who had an abortion choose what happens to the fetal remains, it would require that she be informed of the two options as part of the Utah Department of Health’s abortion “informed consent” module.
“It’s not a choice she has to make,” Bramble said in an interview. “But it offers a choice, if she chooses, to have those remains treated with dignity.”
Bramble believes the bill would give more autonomy to women who get an abortion or suffer a miscarriage.
He said he was inspired to draft the bill when a pregnant friend of his flew to Utah for a legislative conference in 2012 and miscarried in the hotel she was staying at. It was difficult for her to arrange for transporting the fetus to her home state of Indiana, he said, because our laws define a fetus as “mere medical waste.”
Bramble said his bill was not intended “to impose an additional burden on a woman” seeking an abortion.
“It’s about giving a woman a choice of (what to do with) the remains,” he said.
Planned Parenthood Association of Utah CEO and President Karrie Galloway said she is opposed to the bill.
“We are bothered by Sen. Bramble’s attempt to legislate the remains of an abortion with a one-size-fits-all type of legislation,” Galloway said.
Galloway said women can already decide what to do with fetal remains and that Bramble has created “an artificial situation” that makes it seem as if women don’t have that choice.
“If a woman requires of her health care provider a particular disposition of the products of conception, I would assume that that health care provider would meet her need,” Galloway said. “Certainly Planned Parenthood does. And there’s nothing currently in the law to keep that from happening.”
Galloway added that restricting the ways medical clinics can dispose of fetal remains is “Mr. Bramble’s way of putting roadblocks in the way (of how) health care has been done for years” and added, “I don’t think it’s correct.”
While Bramble said the bill is not intended to place a burden on women seeking abortions, Galloway said he has previously pushed for legislation that would restrict abortion access.
In 2016, Bramble sponsored a bill to require doctors to administer anesthesia to a fetus before an abortion. Gov. Gary Herbert later signed the bill into law.
Bramble said S.B. 67 was modeled after a similar bill in Indiana that was blocked by the 7th United States Circuit Court of Appeals. The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the appeals court’s decision, arguing that the bill did not involve “an undue burden on a woman’s right to obtain an abortion.”
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dissented in part, writing that the case implicates the right of a woman to choose to have an abortion without undue interference from the state.
Mary Taylor, president of Pro-Life Utah, said she strongly supports S.B. 67, calling it “a pro-choice bill that pro-lifers can get behind.”
Taylor said she works with women who regret having abortions and that “often times, what happened to their baby’s body is a source of trauma and pain.”
“It’s a very painful, painful subject,” said Taylor.
Much of this pain could be avoided by letting women decide what happens to the fetal remains, Taylor said.
“I can’t imagine that any woman having more information and more rights to choose is a problem,” she said.