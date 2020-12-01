Provo’s Squaw Peak is at the center of a push by the Utah State Legislature to ease the process of renaming geographic places named after Native American terms that are considered derogatory or racist.
Sen. Jani Iwamoto, D-Salt Lake City, will sponsor a bill in the 2021 general session, which begins in January, that “authorizes the (Utah) Division of Indian Affairs to help facilitate the application process for changing location names referring to American Indian terms,” according to a draft of the legislation.
Geographic place names in Utah are approved by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, which gets recommendations from the Utah Committee on Geographic Names.
During a Native American Legislative Liaison Committee meeting on Oct. 19, Iwamoto said the bill would give cities and tribal leaders a voice in the renaming process.
“Right now, there’s not really a template or an outline of clear instructions or expectations,” Iwamoto said. “And so the current system has not been a great process. What this legislation does is it gives local control to the municipalities or areas where they want to make these changes, and we are giving them these guidelines on how to do so.”
There are dozens of geographic places in Utah that use racist or offensive Native American terms, Iwamoto said. There are 56 places in Utah, for example, that use the word “squaw,” a derogatory word used to refer to Indigenous women.
The word became widely used in Utah during westward expansion in the 1800s as a way “to describe (Native American) women who were offered as prostitutes during the mountain man rendezvous, and later to describe women who worked in prostitution or outside of military forts,” Shaina Snyder, a member of Repeak Committee, told the legislative committee.
“We would be very surprised if we found individual Indians using the term squaw as a term of endearment for their female relatives today,” Snyder added.
Additionally, the term is “quite simply not part of the Native language here in Utah,” according to Snyder, who is Diné and Southern Ute.
“The word ‘squaw’ may be a word from a tribe in the northeastern United States, but it’s not a word from the vocabulary of any of the tribes in this area,” she said.
For years, the Repeak Committee, that Snyder is a member of, has pushed to rename Squaw Peak in Utah County, which is located just north of Y Mountain.
Dustin Jansen, director of the Utah Division of Urban Affairs, which supports the bill, said he had spoken with Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi about potentially renaming the iconic peak.
“She seemed supportive of that,” Jansen said on Oct. 19. “She’s heard about these efforts before.”
Arie Leeflang, a member of the Utah Committee on Geographic Names, spoke in favor of the bill in October.
“I am personally supportive of the removal of any derogatory or offensive names,” Leeflang said.
The legislation is also supported by U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, who is the former mayor of Provo, as well as Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah.
Iwamoto’s bill is just one of the recent pushes in Utah to address culturally insensitive language and imagery. On Monday, Bountiful High School in Davis County announced it will drop its “Braves” mascot.
The Native American Legislative Liaison Committee unanimously recommended that the bill be considered during the upcoming general session.