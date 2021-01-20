A bill that would create licensing exemptions for certain cosmetologists in Utah passed through the Senate Business and Labor Committee on Wednesday afternoon.
Senate Bill 87 — sponsored by Sen. Curt Bramble, R-Provo — seeks to modify the state Cosmetology and Associated Professions Licensing Act to create a licensure exemption for a cosmetologist who only “dries, styles, arranges, dresses, curls, hot irons, shampoos, or conditions hair.”
During Wednesday’s virtual committee meeting, Bramble told his colleagues the bill “carves out a small niche that it is common for individuals to wash and blow dry their hair.”
“We all do it regularly,” Bramble said. “This would allow that to be done without the requirement of a state license.”
Bramble sponsored a similar bill during the 2020 session dealing with licensing requirements for “hair braiding.” The bill, S.B. 23, passed unanimously through both the House and Senate.
The bill has the support of multiple libertarian advocacy groups, including Lehi-based Libertas Institute and the Utah chapter of Americans for Prosperity, which argue that Utah’s cosmetology licensure requirements are burdensome to students and benefit the schools that collect student tuition.
“The cosmetology industry is one that is highly burned by licensure — and the existing licenses, including the schools that are paid to train them, fight efforts to reduce these legal requirements,” Libertas Institute wrote in a blog post in support of S.B. 87. “Over the years, they have fought reductions in licensure burdens in order to protect their economic status quo.”
But Christina Thomas, who operates 19 salons in Utah, said proper licensing and training is essential for public safety, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our biggest concern is public safety,” Thomas said during Wednesday’s committee hearing. “Sanitation and cleanliness is taught in the schools. And during COVID, I was so thankful that my employees were licensed and they had the education that they had received in school to keep the public safe.”
Licensing requirements are not a barrier to employment, Brenda Scharman said, owner of Cameo College of Essential Beauty in Murray. On the contrary, the rolling back of cosmetology licensing requirements is “eroding our profession and chipping away and hurting our industry.”
“I think it’s really important to know where this bill is coming from,” Scharman said. “It’s not coming from the industry professionals, it’s coming from three to four wealthy deregulatory groups… they are not industry professionals.”
Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, said he had “real concerns” that “we keep carving little pieces and niches away” from cosmetology licensing requirements.
“And it seems like we just keep coming back in every couple of years and taking away, eroding that licensing and the health and safety aspect of what cosmetology is really all about,” Davis said.
Connor Boyack, president of Libertas Institute, said the libertarian think tank had been “unable to find any data” showing that the licensure exemption would be a detriment to public safety.
S.B. 87 passed 5-1 through the Senate committee Wednesday, with Senate Minority Leader Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, holding the only dissenting vote. Davis said he voted in favor of the bill with the condition that he would have the opportunity to amend it.