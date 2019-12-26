A lot of big things happened in Utah County politics in 2019. Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie publicly came out as gay, the commission approved a contentious property tax increase, the county considered changing its form of government and two cities participated in a pilot voting program.
These are the top five politics stories of the year.
1. Commissioner Nathan Ivie comes out as gay
In May, Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie publicly announced in a Facebook video that he is gay, making him the first openly gay Republican lawmaker in Utah’s history.
Ivie said in an interview with the Daily Herald that he knew he was gay from a young age but fought his same-sex attraction due to the conservative religious culture he grew up in.
“It really affected me growing up, as far as confusion about who I was,” the commissioner said. “Because I was biologically completely opposite of what I was taught my body was supposed to be and spiritually what I was told I was supposed to be.”
The suffering and conflicting emotions became too much to bear for Ivie as a young adult and he attempted suicide. After coming out publicly, Ivie said he feels a responsibility to lift up the conversation about those who may not conform to typical societal standards.
“Obviously we have a problem in our community, especially in the LGBT community, of suicide,” he said. “As someone who’s been there and pulled the trigger once: don’t.”
The Republican official added that he doesn’t want his identity to be confined by his sexuality.
“This isn’t my defining characteristic,” Ivie said. “It’s simply just one part of who I am. I’m the same person today as who I’ve always been. I’m committed to my core principles: faith, family and freedom.”
2. Commission considers and passes property tax increase
Many Utah County residents were upset and confused in October when they received a county mailer indicating that the commission was considering doubling the portion of property taxes paid to the county.
That 100% increase was not an actual proposal put forward by any one of the commissioners, but a cap set as the maximum increase that the commission would consider as it worked through its 2020 budget.
At a series of town halls and public meetings, Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie, who were in favor of a property tax increase of some kind to avoid deficit spending, sparred with Commissioner Bill Lee, who early on said he objected to an increase of any kind.
At a meeting last Tuesday, packed with over 100 residents against the property tax hike, the commission voted 2-1 in favor of increasing the county portion of property taxes by 67.4%. It is the first time in 23 years the commission has approved such an increase.
As a result, the average homeowner in Utah County can expect to pay an additional $83 in property taxes a year, or just under $7 a month.
3. State, county look to change Utah County’s form of government
A petition was filed in January to change Utah County’s form of government from its current three-person commission to a council-mayor form of leadership.
A change to the county’s form in government can be initiated in two ways, by the commission passing a resolution to send the question to voters or by voters submitting an intent to gather signatures to the county clerk.
Ivie said he supported a change in government because it would separate powers that are consolidated with the county commissioners.
“It’s a structural problem with the form of government we have because we do not have checks and balances in place,” Ivie said. “We do not have separation of powers.”
In July, Utah Rep. Brady Brammer, R-Highland, said he intended to change state law in a way that would require Utah County, and any county with more than 500,000 people, to immediately adopt a form of government that separates legislative and executive functions.
“Any form of government that does not include a separation of powers will no longer be an option for such a county,” Brammer said in an editorial.
Brammer’s editorial came after a petition led by Lee that stymied citizen-led efforts to change the county’s form of government.
The state lawmaker said he intends to file a bill during the 2020 legislative session.
4. Payson and Vineyard pilot ranked-choice voting program
Two Utah County cities, Vineyard and Payson, were the only in the state to pilot a new form of voting for their municipal elections called ranked-choice voting.
Ranked-choice voting lets voters rank candidates in races from first to last. If no candidates receive over 50% of the first-choice votes, the candidate with the least votes is eliminated and their votes go toward the voter’s second choice.
“We felt like we were in the right spot, location and time for our city’s growth to take this on and see what it means for our residents,” said Mayor Julie Fullmer of Vineyard. “We have a population that’s young, connected and our ability to educate is awesome right now.”
Reflecting on the city’s use of ranked-choice voting for November’s election, Vineyard City Recorder Pamela Spencer said the pilot went smoothly.
“For me personally, I think it went great,” Spencer said. “I don’t think there were any more hiccups than you would’ve had in a general regular election.”
5. County launches marriage license app
In November, the Utah County Clerk/Auditor’s Office launched a mobile phone and computer application that lets couples apply for and receive a marriage license online without having to fill out paperwork or verify their identity in person.
The application, designed by a team of in-house developers, uses blockchain and facial recognition technology to let applicants verify their identity by taking a selfie and a picture of their government-issued ID.
The technology, which is believed to be the first of its kind offered by a county government, makes the licensing process easier for couples getting married in Utah, some of whom come from out of state or have to miss work to complete their application, said Deputy Clerk Josh Daniels.
“It’s not always easy” to apply in person, said Mike Perry, a programmer who helped develop the application. Especially “not if you’re working full-time,” added Kendra Bryan, another programmer with the county.
Developers are continuing to work out the kinks of the service and hope to have an “end-to-end digital process” implemented by mid-2020.