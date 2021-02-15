Reactions to the impeachment votes by U.S. Republican Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have differed among Utah Republicans, with some petitioning to censure Romney for voting to impeach former President Donald Trump and others defending diversity of thought within the party.
The reactions come after the U.S. Senate voted 57-43 on Saturday to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, short of the two-thirds needed for conviction. Romney was among the seven Republicans who broke party lines to find Trump guilty.
“After careful consideration of the respective counsels’ arguments, I have concluded that President Trump is guilty of the charge made by the House of Representatives,” Romney said in a statement explaining his vote. “President Trump attempted to corrupt the election by pressuring the Secretary of State of Georgia to falsify the election results in his state.
“President Trump incited the insurrection against Congress by using the power of his office to summon his supporters to Washington on January 6th and urging them to march on the Capitol during the counting of electoral votes. He did this despite the obvious and well-known threats of violence that day,” the Utah senator continued.
On Monday, a petition circulated on social media to formally censure Romney for having “misrepresented himself as a Republican” and prioritizing “his personal and political vendetta against President Donald J. Trump ahead of the Constitution of the United States, the interest of We, the People, and the advancement of the Republican Platform.”
Though hundreds of Utah Republicans had signed on to the petition as of Monday afternoon, other party members defended Romney, including Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge.
“It’s about policies that work and coalitions that win — not dumb censures that shrink the party,” Ainge tweeted on Monday.
In a written statement, the Utah Republican Party said that the “differences between our own Utah Republicans showcase a diversity of thought, in contrast to the danger of a party fixated on ‘unanimity of thought.’”
“There is power in our differences as a political party, and we look forward to each senator explaining their votes to the people of Utah,” the Utah GOP wrote on Monday. “Disagreement is natural and healthy in a party that is based on principles — not on persona. In fact, those principles are the reason behind unprecedented American prosperity during the last four years.”
The statement continued, “As 2021 begins, we look neither to the past, nor to be punitive. We look to the future with optimism and a commitment to those principles that inspired our Founders over two centuries ago. We will continue to be unified behind those principles, and are confident that as we do so, those who have joined our party will stay, while those who have left will soon return.”
Lee, who voted to acquit the former president, said in a written statement he did not condone the “horrific violence” on Jan. 6 or Trump’s “words, actions, and omissions on that day.”
“But, the fact is that the word ‘incitement’ has a very specific meaning in the law, and Donald Trump’s words and actions on January 6, 2021, fell short of that standard,” Lee said. “The House rushed its impeachment without an investigation, charged President Trump with a crime it failed properly to allege, and then sat on its poorly worded Article until after he left office.”
In response to Lee’s statement, Ainge noted that Trump’s “lies/rhetoric went on for months while those we elected to defend the constitution stood by him,” adding that “such leaders’ regret for Jan 6th rings insincere without an admission of how wrong they were in November.”
“I believe in mulligans and second chances too, but how can we know if our elected officials are back on track if they never admit, acknowledge or apologize for their actions/omissions which enabled Trump’s ugly, un-American movement that culminated in the events of January 6?” Ainge tweeted on Sunday.
The Utah County commissioner noted that his comments about Lee were not an indication that he plans to run against the U.S. senator in 2022.
“Mike Lee’s a good man with many admirable qualities,” Ainge said. “I value his knowledge and experience and concern for Utah County. I have concerns with how he and other fellow Republicans handled the last 4 months. I care about the future of the @GOP. But I’m NOT running for senate in 2022.”