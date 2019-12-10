Utah Rep. John Curtis said Tuesday that he would vote against the articles of impeachment brought up by House Democrats, and said that it was “a rather easy decision.”
The announcement from the 3rd District Republican came after House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment early Tuesday morning accusing President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
"I've tried throughout this process to keep an open mind, but the articles of impeachment before me have made this vote a rather easy decision,” Curtis said in a statement Tuesday. “I will be voting against these two charges."
“That said, my decision should not be inferred to mean that I'm happy with all of the President's actions, but that is not the vote at hand. I'm being asked to help remove a duly elected President and I do not feel that his actions have met that high standard."
Curtis addressed each of the articles of impeachment and expressed his reasons for voting no on each.
For obstruction of justice, he said, “I just don’t understand this one.”
Curtis argued that Trump used legally available tools to contest what Democrats are arguing he did.
“I personally don’t see how really anybody feels that that’s obstruction and certainly how it would become impeachable that he has withheld witnesses,” Curtis said.
On the second charge, abuse of power, Curtis says he was disappointed that there wasn’t more brought to the table, given that the charge does not bring up quid pro quo or bribery.
He said he doesn’t feel “simply that asking the Ukraine president to investigate Biden, in and of itself without quid pro quo, without bribery is an impeachable offense.”
In his statement, Curtis added that things are “changing quickly” and that if information changes, that his stance may be modified.
Curtis did not vote for Trump, and said Tuesday that “he has had to earn from me my support, and sometimes he’s had that and sometimes he’s not.”
Utah County’s other representative, Rep. Ben McAdams, has not made an announcement on his intent for an impeachment vote.
McAdams is Utah’s lone Democrat in Congress.