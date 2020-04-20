Utah’s congressional representatives from both major political parties are calling on their colleagues to pass a bill that would provide billions in loans for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic after the United States Small Business Administration, or SBA, reported it had run out of emergency funding.
The CARES Act, which was passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in late March, established a $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program for the SBA to provide capital for small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
“This legislation provides small business job retention loans to provide eight weeks of payroll and certain overhead to keep workers employed,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement on March 31.
On Wednesday, the Small Business Administration, or SBA, announced that it had “processed more than 14 years’ worth of loans in less than 14 days” and needed Congress to provide additional funding.
“We urge Congress to appropriate additional funds for the Paycheck Protection Program -- a critical and overwhelmingly bipartisan program -- at which point we will once again be able to process loan applications, issue loan numbers, and protect millions more paychecks,” Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a written announcement.
As of Monday, the SBA website says the agency “is currently unable to accept new applications for the Paycheck Protection Program based on available appropriations funding.”
USA Today reported on April 9 that Democrats blocked legislation proposed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, that would put $250 billion toward the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program, arguing that any legislation being considered should include funding for hospitals and healthcare providers.
“It has been stunning to watch our Democratic colleagues treat emergency funding for Americans’ paychecks like a Republican priority which they need to be goaded into supporting,” McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, said in a joint statement. "Funding a bipartisan program should not be a partisan issue.”
On Friday, U.S. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, called on congressional Democrats to immediately pass a bill that would put at least $250 billion toward SBA loan programs.
“This is the most important thing Congress can do to help Utah’s working families keep receiving a paycheck to pay their bills as we continue our necessary response to the coronavirus,” McAdams said in a written statement. “I’m calling on Democrats to make this deal and get the money to our small businesses now.”
According to McAdams, 21,757 SBA loans had been processed for Utah businesses as of Thursday, which amounts to over $3.69 billion in relief.
The Democratic congressman said that, based on conversations with banks and credit unions, he estimates there are 10,000 small business loans in the state totaling $1 billion that are waiting to be approved by the SBA.
Also on Friday, U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said he would vote in favor of increasing federal funding for small businesses in Utah and throughout the country, and criticized Senate Democrats for blocking efforts to do so.
“Funding for Paycheck Protection Program loans is absolutely critical to helping Utah’s small business community, which accounts for 90% of Utah businesses, survive the COVID-19 pandemic,” Curtis said in a statement. “Adding unnecessary spending, or unrelated agendas, puts personal politics over our hard-working small business owners.”
The Washington Post reported on Monday that Congress and the White House were close to reaching a deal on a new stimulus package that would include $370 billion in funding for small businesses, as well as $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing. Trump said he hoped for a Senate vote on the stimulus package sometime Tuesday, according to the Post.
In addition to SBA loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, Utah businesses with fewer than 50 employees are eligible for the Utah Leads Together Small Business Bridge Loan program, which provides loans between $5,000 and $20,000 with 0% interest for up to 60 months.