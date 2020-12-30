Republican Mike Kennedy won a special election to replace Sen. Dan Hemmert, R-Orem, as the senator representing Senate District 14 on Tuesday.
The Utah County Republican Party special election took place after Hemmert, who serves as majority whip in the Utah State Senate, was selected earlier this month to lead the Governor’s Office of Economic Development under Gov.-elect Spencer Cox.
Kennedy, an Alpine resident and former representative of House District 27, prevailed through a crowded Republican field in the Utah County Republican Party special election.
The field of GOP candidates included Utah Valley Magazine Editor Jeanette Bennett, American Fork City Councilmember Staci Carroll, Utah County delegate David Shallenberger, businessman Jon Anderson and John St. Clair.
In the first round, Kennedy received 150 delegate votes, about 54%, while Bennett received 58 votes, Carroll received 45 votes, Shallenberger received 16 votes, Anderson received eight votes and St. Clair received zero votes.
Kennedy, a physician and attorney, ran in 2018 for an open U.S. Senate seat left open by retiring Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch but was defeated by Mitt Romney in the GOP primary.
In a Dec. 14 campaign video, Kennedy said his “unique and diverse experience” set him apart from the other Republican candidates.
“As a physician, I’m a trained listener,” Kennedy said. "As an attorney, I’m a trained advocate. And as a legislator, I learned the best way to find solutions is by working together."
“There are currently no medical doctors in the state Senate, and yet one of the top issues the Senate will deal with is the effects of COVID-19,” he continued. “I’ve been on the frontlines treating patients, and I’ve personally had COVID-19. I’m the only candidate who can speak with credibility on addressing a public health crisis.”
Kennedy said he would use “experience, data and sound practices to find solutions that protect public health and our constitutional freedoms,” adding “as a business owner and former legislator, I understand we must clear the path for economic recovery.”
“We can start by cutting taxes, removing unnecessary regulations and rolling back excessive government spending,” he said. “And, by making it easier to work from home, start new businesses and support creative technologies to help jumpstart our state economy.”
Kennedy celebrated his victory on social media, writing that he was “humbled by the amount of support” his campaign received.
“Thank you, Senate District 14, thank you my campaign manager and beautiful wife, and thank you to all my friends who helped make this possible,” Kennedy wrote. “I’m ready to get to work!”
Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, congratulated Kennedy on his victory and welcomed him to the Senate.
“Looking forward to serving with you in the Senate!” Adams wrote.
SD 14 covers parts of north and central Utah County, including portions of Alpine, Highland, Cedar Hills, American Fork, Pleasant Grove, Lindon and Orem.