U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Monday called for an “economic and diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics” but added that prohibiting American athletes from competing could be “counterproductive.”
In an op-ed published by The New York Times, Romney, who took over a bribery-tainted Salt Lake Olympic organizing committee when Salt Lake City hosted the 2002 Winter Olympics, argued that “as the Beijing Olympic Games approach, it is increasingly clear that China, under the control of the Chinese Communist Party does not deserve an Olympic showcase.”
“Because it is too late to move the Winter Games scheduled for Beijing next February, some have proposed, understandably, that the United States boycott the Games,” wrote Romney. “China deserves our condemnation. The Chinese Communist Party has reneged on its agreement to allow Hong Kong self rule; it has brutally suppressed peaceful demonstrators and incarcerated respected journalists.”
Romney continued, “It is exacting genocide against Uighurs and other ethnic minorities; Uighur women are forcefully sterilized or impregnated by Han Chinese men. Adults, ripped from their families, are sentenced to forced labor and concentration camps. Among ethnic Chinese, access to uncensored broadcast news and social media is prohibited. Citizens are surveyed, spied upon and penalized for attending religious services or expressing dissent.”
The Utah senator said that he believed “prohibiting our athletes from competing in China is the easy, but wrong answer,” noting that American Olympic athletes “have trained their entire lives for this competition and have primed their abilities to peak in 2022.”
“It could also be counterproductive,” he argued. “The Olympic Games aren’t just a showcase for the host nation, but a platform for values both American and universal.”
Rather than prohibiting its athletes from competing, Romney said the “right answer” is an “economic and diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics” and called on American spectators to “stay at home, preventing us from contributing to the enormous revenues the Chinese Communist Party will raise from hotels, meals and tickets.”
Additionally, Romney called on President Joe Biden to invite “Chinese dissidents, religious leaders and ethnic minorities to represent us” rather than sending “the traditional delegation of diplomats and White House officials,” as well as on NBC to “refrain from showing any jingoistic elements of the opening and closing ceremonies and instead broadcast documented reports of China’s abuses.”
“Let us demonstrate our repudiation of China’s abuses in a way that will hurt the Chinese Communist Party rather than our American athletes: reduce China’s revenues, shut down their propaganda, and expose their abuses,” Romney wrote. “An economic and diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics — while proceeding with the Games — is the right answer.”
One of Romney’s colleagues, Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, argued that boycotting the Olympics is a bad idea and noted that attempted Olympic boycotts in the past, including against the Soviet Union in 1980, have “utterly failed.”
In an op-ed published by Fox News on Monday, Cruz wrote that “floating the idea of a boycott shows that the Biden administration does not have a China strategy and, in their fumbling, they would use American athletes as pawns to look tough on China instead of actually getting tough on China.”
“What we really need from this administration is for them to pursue policies that will hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for its censorship, espionage, propaganda and human rights abuses,” the Texas senator continued. “We need to crush the Chinese Communist Party, not the dreams of American athletes.”