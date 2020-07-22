The Saratoga Springs City Council voted Tuesday to approve changes to a development plan to build a University of Utah Medical Center, including increasing the overall acreage of the two-phase project.
The city council originally approved a concept plan for the medical center, which will include an urgent care center but not an emergency room, in April 2017. The facility will be built on the corner of Pioneer Crossing and Market Street, according to a community plan presented to the city council on Tuesday.
Saratoga Springs Planning Director David Stroud told the city council that the project’s developer, Jonathon Bates, executive director of the University of Utah Real Estate Administration, requested increasing the size of the project from 28 to 33 acres.
“It’s really not a whole lot of change,” Stroud said about the plan amendments.
The developer also requested increasing the square footage of the project, which was originally approved at 300,000 square feet, to between 523,073 to 1.2 million square feet.
“Anything that exceeds over 300,000 as built would require additional traffic and utility studies,” Stroud said.
During a public hearing on June 23, the Saratoga Springs Planning Commission voted unanimously to forward a positive recommendation for the plan changes to the city council, according to a report presented to the council.
The city council unanimously voted Tuesday to approve the development changes, but Councilman Michael McOmber said he was concerned that there wouldn’t be enough parking to accommodate for the increase in square feet.
“So from 523(,073 square feet) to 1.224 million square feet, that’s a big difference,” McOmber said. “So originally it was 300(,000 square feet), now we’re 500(,073 square feet) and it could be all up to 1.2 million. I just want to make sure we’re addressing the parking demands that will demand 1.2 million in square feet if that ends up being in a phase.”
“Obviously, building square footage is going to dictate how the parking works out,” responded Stroud. “And again this is some high-level stuff here, conceptual in nature. At this point, there’s really not a parking study that’s required or mandated.”
McOmber said he wanted the developers to be aware that “down the road, we (the city council) won’t be able to approve it if it doesn’t meet the parking standards.”
“You have this range up to 1.2 million (square feet) … you’d have to be almost 10 stories to have enough parking in that 33 acres to accommodate that much square footage,” the councilman said.
City Manager Mark Christensen said the intent of the proposed amendments was “not to close the door on future parking studies” but to help the developers “move forward and give them flexibility in the future … but at the same time give them the (ability) to go forward knowing that we’re in favor of them making a larger facility to support a community.”
It would take approximately 5,000 parking stalls to accommodate a 1.2 million square-foot facility, according to a calculation by Stroud.
“So you’re not going to get 5,000 stalls there,” said Stroud. “Perhaps with a parking garage or a parking structure, maybe, but I guess that will leave the option for them, ‘Hey, we need to acquire more property. If we’re going to go to 1.2 (million square feet), we’d have to expand and what not.’ And that would have to be amended then in the future.”