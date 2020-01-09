U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, harshly criticized President Donald Trump’s administration after a closed-door Senate briefing by top military officials on the assassination of Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. Lee called it “probably the worst briefing I’ve seen, at least on a military issues, in the nine years I’ve served in the United States Senate.”
Lee, who announced in November that he will serve a co-chairman of the president’s reelection campaign in Utah, told a group of reporters that the 75-minute briefing was “insulting and demeaning … to the office that each of the 100 senators in this building happens to hold” and to the U.S. Constitution.
According to Lee, military leaders who led the briefing, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, tried to limit debate and discussion among senators and failed to provide “more information outlining the legal, factual and moral justification for the attack” that killed Soleimani.
“It’s not acceptable for officials within the executive branch of government … to come in and tell us that we can’t debate and discuss the appropriateness of military intervention against Iran,” Lee said. “It’s un-American, it’s unconstitutional and it’s wrong.”
Prior to Wednesday’s briefing, Lee said he was unsure whether he would support a non-binding War Powers resolution put forward by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Virginia, that would seek to limit Trump's use of military force overseas without congressional approval.
“That briefing is what changed my mind,” Lee said. “I’m now going to support it … specifically because of what happened in that meeting.”
The Utah senator added that he had minor concerns with the resolution that he discussed with Kaine.
A similar resolution passed through the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday 224-194. Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, was one of eight Democrats who voted against it.
"The War Powers Act of 1973 already restricts the president's ability to engage in military conflict without Congressional authorization and protecting America and preserving peace are my priorities," McAdams said in a statement. "Therefore, I do not support this non-binding resolution.
"At the same time, I firmly oppose any escalation of hostilities in the Middle East without a coherent and defined plan authorizing the use of military force," the congressman added. "Congress, in consultation with the President, must fulfill its Constitutional duties to define our objectives and strategies prior to going to war as well as how to pay for it."
When asked about Lee’s criticisms, the president said Lee was likely upset because he wanted information that the military officials didn’t provide him.
“And it really had to do with sources and information that we had that really should remain at a very high level,” Trump said on Thursday.
“I get along great with Mike Lee,” he added. “I’ve never seen him like that. But other people have called and they’ve said it was the best presentation they’ve ever seen.”
A Senate vote on the War Powers Act is expected to take place early next week, according to Politico.