U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, criticized a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill on Wednesday and argued that the bill would harm “poor and middle-class Americans.”
The bill in question is the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, a nearly $1 trillion proposal that is supported by Democrats and more than a dozen Republicans, including Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who earlier this week called it a good compromise “which is paid for and that gives the American people what they desperately need, and that is an upgrade in our infrastructure.”
“Our bill is not perfect,” Romney said on Sunday. “It is paid for. I want to note that if the Democrats were to have written the bill entirely on their own, Utah would probably have ended up with the short end of the stick. Because of our involvement in this effort, some of our rural states like mine have been able to have a seat at the table. This means limiting the spending on bad policy that only benefits the rich, coastal cities in the East and the far West.”
But Lee and a handful of Republican senators disagreed with Romney’s assessment on Wednesday and argued that the bill would increase the country’s already massive debt.
“There are a lot of people that would benefit in a lot of ways from it. But there is a huge problem with it: it is not paid for,” Lee said during a press conference in Washington, D.C.
Lee noted that the U.S. is “in a period of great inflation brought on by a period of almost unfettered, unrestrained federal spending” and said the infrastructure bill “bears no connection, it seems, to the laws of mathematics or to the amount of money that was brought in.”
“It would beget another inflation bomb in an economy that’s already been carpet bombed by other inflation bombs,” he said.
But the Utah senator also acknowledged that the trillion-dollar bill “does a lot of good things and would help a lot of deserving beneficiaries.”
Lee said he supported and respected Republicans who had worked to compromise, but added that “the fact that something is bipartisan doesn’t mean that it makes sense for the American people.”
“It doesn’t mean that it won’t be harming poor and middle class Americans in order to give more money to an already bloated federal government,” he said. “And I’ve got grave concerns with it.”
Other GOP lawmakers who spoke at Wednesday’s press conference included Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, who said that “we have got to stop this reckless spending (and) live within our means.”
“We also know that we’ve seen significant inflation this year,” the Florida Republican said. “We all know that inflation is caused by reckless government spending. And so this is not going to be paid for, this is not money that we have in the bank. This is going to be paid for by borrowing.”
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, argued that the bill will “further indebt our children tremendously.”
“We all support infrastructure,” Johnson said. “We all know that we need to spend money for a productive economy. We need to repair our bridges and roads. The shame about this bill is (that) we could have paid for infrastructure without further indebting and mortgaging our children’s future.”