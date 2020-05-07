United States Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, introduced a bill on Wednesday that would create an interagency task force to review and evaluate U.S. multilateral aid given to international organizations like the World Health Organization and Green Climate Club.
The “Multilateral Aid Review Act of 2020,” or MAR Act, calls on President Donald Trump to “establish an interagency Multilateral Review Task Force … to review and assess United States participation in multilateral entities” and submit a report to various congressional committees.
Among the objectives of the MAR Act are “to incentivize improvements in the performance of multilateral entities to achieve better outcomes, including in developing, fragile and crisis-afflicted regions” and “to protect United States taxpayer investments in foreign assistance by promoting transparency with regard to the funding of multilateral entities,” according the the bill’s text.
The task force would be chaired by the U.S. Secretary of State, who is currently Mike Pompeo, and be made up of president-appointed and Congress-approved officials from the Department of State, Department of Agriculture, Department of Energy, Treasury Department and other relevant federal agencies.
Additionally, the MAR Act would establish a “Peer Review Group” composed of eight nongovernmental volunteer members who “have (the) appropriate expertise and knowledge of multilateral entities subject to the Review established by this Act.”
The peer review group would meet regularly with the task force “to offer their expertise of the funding and performance of multilateral entities.”
The bill would require the review of dozens of charitable international entities that the U.S. gives money to, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the World Meteorological Organization and the World Bank Group.
Romney said in a news release that reviewing multilateral aid would combat the efforts of countries like China to gain influence over international organizations.
“It is in our nation’s best interest that we have accountability and transparency of our investments in international organizations,” said Romney. “As China pursues its predatory path on the world stage, this legislation can help equip the U.S. to prioritize our investments in a way that aligns with our foreign policy objectives and counters China’s efforts to gain influence in international organizations.”
Romney introduced the MAR Act alongside four other Republican U.S. senators: Sen. Marco Rubio, R-FL, Sen. Jim Risch, R-ID, Sen. Todd Young, R-IN, and David Perdue, R-GA.
In the news release, Young said the COVID-19 pandemic “has shed new light on China’s disturbing behavior and growing influence within international multilateral organizations.”
“As China’s influence grows in these organizations, U.S. taxpayers are on the hook and we must ensure our tax dollars are being spent to advance America’s interests both at home and abroad,” the Indiana senator said. “We are facing significant global challenges such as the coronavirus pandemic, human rights abuses, nuclear proliferation, and global economic crises, but these challenges do not mean that we should blindly contribute to these organizations.”
The MAR Act would require the task force to establish “an analytical framework and assessment scorecard” to evaluate the efficiency of international entities, as stated in the bill.
The criteria includes whether the entity’s stated goals match its results, the extent to which the entity follows best management practices, the accountability and transparency of the entity, redundancies or overlap in goals and objectives, the effectiveness of a multilateral approach compared to a bilateral approach and “the extent to which policies and practices of the entity align with relevant United States foreign policy objectives.”
The U.S. Senate referred the bill to the Committee on Foreign Relations on Monday.