United States Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, wants employers and the federal government to temporarily up the pay of food, transportation, health care and other essential workers who earn less than $90,000 a year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal, which Romney released on Friday, would provide a temporary “Patriot Pay” wage increase of up to $12 per hour “to help compensate essential workers who are necessarily subject to greater risk of COVID-19” and ensure that employees “receive greater compensation than the unemployment insurance rate,” according to a news release.
That means that, under the proposal, an essential employee making $10 an hour would get a $12 hourly bonus and make a total $22 per hour for the months of May, June and July.
The federal government would fund three-quarters of the pay increase by providing a 75% refundable payroll tax credit to employers with employees who make less than $50,000 annually. For every $500 above $50,000 that an employee earned, the tax credit would phase out by $24. Only employees earning less than $90,000 annually would be eligible for the tax credit, which is capped at $1,440 a month per employee.
Romney gave a concrete example of how the temporary pay increase proposal would work in practice.
“A grocery store in Provo, UT, could opt into Patriot Pay to give their workers a $12/hour bonus,” an explainer of the Patriot Pay proposal states. “The employer would contribute $3, while the federal benefit would add $9, meaning a $10/hour worker would receive a $5,760 bonus from May 1 through the end of July. The grocery store worker’s weekly paycheck would include an extra $480.”
Congress and the U.S. Department of Labor would be responsible for designating “critical industries” that would qualify for the tax credit, according to the Republican senator’s proposal, “including, but not limited to, hospitals, food distributors and processors, and health manufacturers.”
“Healthcare professionals, grocery store workers, food processors and many others -- the unsung patriots on the frontline of this pandemic -- every day risk their safety for the health and well-being of our country, and they deserve our unwavering support,” Romney said in the news release. “Patriot Pay is a way for us to reward our essential workers as they continue to keep Americans safe, healthy, and fed.”
Romney’s proposal would be part of a potential fourth phase of federal coronavirus relief being considered by Congress and President Donald Trump’s administration.
Axios reported on April 19 that Trump administration officials believe a fourth phase bill could be weeks or months away and may not even be necessary if state economies are re-opened.
On April 7, U.S. Senate Democrats released a “Heroes Fund” proposal that, like Romney’s, would provide hazard pay to frontline workers during the pandemic.
The proposal has two major components, including a “$25,000 pandemic premium pay increase for essential frontline workers, equivalent to a raise of an additional $13 per hour from the start of the public health emergency until December 31, 2020,” according to an information sheet about the proposal.
The second major component is a “$15,000 recruitment incentive for health and home care workers and first responders to attract and secure the workforce needed to fight the public health crisis,” the information sheet states.
Under the Senate Democrats’ proposal, workers also would be eligible for retroactive pay of $13 per hour on top of regular wages for hours worked since Jan. 27, when the U.S. first declared a public health emergency.