Utah Sen. Mitt Romney sent a letter to the United States Government Accountability Office last week requesting the agency review the Emergency Watershed Protection Program, a federal emergency recovery program that helps communities impacted by wildfires and other natural disasters.
On Nov. 13, Romney and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, Colorado, wrote that while the watershed program has helped with wildfire recovery, “there is concern with how (the Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service) approves and completes projects, and other hurdles that communities face in the process of receiving EWP funds.”
The senators continued that they request the Government Accountability Office review the program's “implementation and effectiveness in helping communities in the aftermath of damaging wildfires.”
Specifically, Romney and Bennett asked for a review of the selection process and eligibility requirements “that may limit entities such as water districts and ditch companies from qualifying for the program.”
Additional asks include a review of the effect of agency staffing levels on the program’s implementation, tax implications and non-federal match requirements, the reimbursement process and the length of time it takes to approve and implement projects.
Romney and Bennet cited “devastating fire seasons” in 2018 as being the impetus of their request.
They referenced the Pole Creek, Bald Mountain, Coal Hollow and Dollar Ridge fires, which burned hundreds of thousands of acres of land in multiple Utah counties, resulted in forced evacuations and destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and other structures.
In Colorado, Romney and Bennet mentioned the Spring Creek, Huerfano, 416 and Lake Christine fires, which burned over 400,000 acres of land throughout the state.
“In the West, the risk extends beyond immediate damage to homes and communities,” the senators wrote. “Watersheds in severely burned areas are more susceptible to flooding and erosion, which can threaten critical transportation infrastructure, wildlife habitats, and water resources.”
They continued that, in their respective states, post-fire flooding and erosion “has caused millions of dollars in damage and required significant investments from state and local partners.”
There are other resources for mitigating damage caused by wildfires in Utah. In June, the Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded Utah more than $1 million in grants for re-seeding burn scar areas and purchasing mobile weather stations that give real-time data on burn scar sites.
Additionally, the Utah Department of Natural Resources has a 2019 fire management program guide detailing state resources available for wildfire prevention, suppression and mitigation.
Romney and Bennet note that non-federal agencies can implement plans to prevent and deal with wildfires, but that “these measures place undue financial strain on property owners and state and local governments.”