U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Tuesday said a crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border is a threat to national security and called on President Joe Biden to acknowledge the crisis.
Romney made his comments during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, during which he criticized the Biden administration for not taking action at the southern border.
There has been a surge in migrants attempting to come to the U.S. under Biden's presidency. NPR reported on Monday that border agents averaged 6,300 encounters with migrants every day last month.
Speaking to Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Romney said that “one of the key responsibilities of Homeland Security is to secure our border — securing our homeland, if you will, and the numbers and the human stories that are coming from our border are both alarming and obviously threatening to our domestic tranquility and safety and economic vitality.”
“I don’t know exactly why the (Biden) administration doesn’t want to acknowledge the crisis that we’re seeing at the border, and I guess the real question in my mind is why we politicize everything,” the Utah Republican said.
Romney questioned why “there seems to be politicization about whether we should complete the border barrier that’s already been contracted to be completed,” noting that “there are gaps in it, the steel is there, the contracts have been let.”
“Why in the world don’t we complete the barrier that’s already been contracted for?” asked Romney. “Surely it would help our security of the border.”
Mayorkas responded by telling Romney that “the decision with respect to the border wall was not a political decision but a substantive one,” arguing that the $15 billion dedicated to construction of the border wall “was ill-advised.”
“And we can use the government’s funds and taxpayer’s funds more wisely, through investment in innovation (and) through investment in technology,” Mayorkas said. “That is the greatest force multiplier.”
But Romney pointed out that “the great majority of that money has already been spent, the overwhelming majority, and now there’s some gaps in what’s already been spent.”
“President (Barack) Obama’s administration expanded the border barrier,” he said. “I mean, I’m all in favor of technology, but as long as we’ve paid for it and have contracts to complete the wall, I simply can’t understand any logical reasons not to complete it.”
Also during the hearing, Romney asked the Homeland Secretary whether he believed the trillion-dollar deficit “pose(s) a threat to our national security.”
“Senator, that’s a question that I’m ill-equipped to answer,” Mayorkas replied. “That is not my area of expertise."
“Well, you have an opinion, I’m sure,” Romney pushed back. “I mean, you’re head of the Department of Homeland Security, and the question I’m asking is, are we reaching a point where the level of our debt and deficits and the interest we’re paying represent a threat to our homeland security?”
Mayorkas responded, “Not to my knowledge, senator.”
Other members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee include Sens. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona and Josh Hawley, R-Missouri.