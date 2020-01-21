Provo, UT (84601)

Today

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

A few showers early with precipitation turning to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.