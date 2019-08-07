Spanish Fork and Payson both voted this week to increase property tax revenue — Spanish Fork to plan for a library, and Payson for a new phone system and branding.
Spanish Fork
Spanish Fork City Council voted Tuesday night to increase its property tax rate over last year's enough to bring in an additional $180,000 per year to help pay to plan a new city library, which is expected to cost approximately $12 to $14 million.
The main cost of the library is expected to be paid for through a bond, said Kent Clark, Spanish Fork's finance director, in a presentation to the City Council before the vote. The $180,000 in additional property tax revenue for this year and the following two years would help with planning.
The new library is expected to be built across the street from Spanish Fork's existing library, next to the city office building on Main Street. A proposed timeline shows the library's construction complete in 2022.
The new tax rate is estimated to increase budgeted revenue by 15.23% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue, not including new growth. That means a median home in Spanish fork valued at $293,000 would increase from $138.59 to $159.70, or about $21 per year. Spanish Fork makes up about 9% of total property tax collected on a home, with the vast majority going to the school district.
In 2018, Spanish Fork "held" the tax rate, meaning they kept the rate the same rather than letting it automatically adjust down to collect the same amount of revenue. The extra $150,000 per year from holding that rate is going toward a new fire station, which is planned to be completed in 2020.
Payson
Payson City Council voted Wednesday to increase its property tax budgeted revenue excluding new growth by about 10% over last year's. That comes out to $16.21 per year on an average residence valued at $254,000, taking Payson's portion of a person's yearly property tax from $161.49 to $177.70.
Payson's portion of a person's property tax is about 11% of the total amount someone pays in property tax. The majority of a property tax bill can be attributed to the school district.
The city's revenue will increase by about $130,000 per year. For this budget year, $80,000 of that money will go to a new phone system, and $50,000 will go toward city branding.
Payson councilman Doug Welton said there have been complaints of people not being able to reach anyone through the city phone system. That's frustrating for callers, Welton said, and an important service to have functioning in the city. Welton also said the branding is exciting and overdue.