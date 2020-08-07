Utah Sen. Deidre Henderson, who is Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox’s running mate in the governor race, announced Friday that she had shown symptoms consistent with COVID-19 after multiple family members tested positive for the virus.
“This week two members of my immediate family tested positive for COVID-19,” Henderson, a Republican state senator from Spanish Fork, wrote on Twitter. “I have now begun to show symptoms consistent with the virus and am presumed to be positive, though this will be confirmed when my test results are returned.”
Henderson, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor running alongside Cox, added that her family had been in contact with the Utah Department of Health and were following “strict isolation and quarantining protocols as guided by public health professionals.”
“Prayers up for my dear friend Deidre and her family,” Cox tweeted. “We have not been together in the past week and always wear masks when we do meet, so there is no reason to believe I have been exposed.”
Henderson has represented Senate District 8 since January 2013 but withdrew her candidacy for reelection in March in order to run for lieutenant governor.
The Republican lawmaker directed further questions to the state Senate.
Senate spokesperson Aundrea Peterson said Henderson would be able carry out her legislative duties while in quarantine since lawmakers have been meeting remotely since the beginning of the pandemic.
"The good part is that we have had virtual special sessions and interim committee meetings, so she can still participate remotely from her home,” Peterson said in an interview Friday. “So she can still resume all of her legislative duties.”
Peterson said that, to her knowledge, Henderson has not had recent physical contact with other state officials.
"As far as I'm aware, she has not been in contact with other lawmakers in person since she's been symptomatic or the 48 hours prior to it,” the Senate spokesperson said.
Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, who in June announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, wished Henderson and her family a “speedy recovery” on Twitter.
“Our hearts are with … (Henderson) and her family and we hope this passes quickly,” the Utah Republican Party tweeted.
Other Utah lawmakers have spoken publicly about personal experiences with the virus, including Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, who said on June 20 that she, her husband and 16-month-old baby had all tested positive and experienced symptoms “varying from loss of taste, cough, headaches, congestion, chills, (and) fever.”
On March 22, Democratic Salt Lake City Sen. Luz Escamilla announced she would be quarantining with her family after testing positive for the coronavirus, adding that “as someone who has asthma, this is a scary diagnosis.”
United States Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, was hospitalized in late March after testing positive for COVID-19 and experiencing severe shortness of breath.
Jon Huntsman, Jr., Cox’s GOP primary opponent in the gubernatorial race, and his wife, Mary Kaye Huntsman, contracted the virus in June, while Huntsman’s running mate, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, tested negative.
Henderson made national headlines earlier this year when she sponsored a bill to reclassify bigamy as an infraction instead of a third-degree felony. The bill passed unanimously through the House and Senate and was signed by Gov. Gary Herbert on March 28.