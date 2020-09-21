A new study says Utah ranks among the top states in the country when it comes to protecting voter privacy and data.
Researchers at Comparitech, which describes itself as a “pro-consumer website providing information, tools and comparisons to help consumers,” looked at “each state’s voter registration legislation, voter list requests and processes, and cyber security standards to find out which states have the best privacy protections for their voters,” wrote Paul Bischoff of Comparitech.
Voter files that are available to the public typically include a voter’s name and address, year of birth, phone number, email address, race and gender, signature, voter ID, vote history and other data points, according to Bischoff, who added that some states also include Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers and full dates of birth.
“Some states will keep parts of the aforementioned data confidential,” Bischoff wrote.
The study, which was released on Wednesday, found that 31 states, including Utah, “grant the general public access to voter data” while many other states allow access “under supervision” at a local elections office.
Researchers scored each state based on a number of factors, including who has access to the voter lists, how much information is kept confidential, what the file can be used for, what penalties are enforced for unlawful use of voter data, whether voters are notified their data will be made public and whether the voter list is published online.
Utah, along with California and Indiana, received a score of 34.5 out of 47, the second highest score of any state in the country. Virginia ranked the highest in the U.S. at 37.5.
In Utah, the general public, political candidates or parties, healthcare providers, insurance companies and nonprofits can all access voter lists for free by filling out a form with a name, address and phone number, according to a spreadsheet of the data.
Utah voter lists contain a voter’s name, address, birth month and year, phone number, date of voting registration, Social Security number, party affiliation and vote history; while gender, race, place of birth and voter ID are not included.
Driver’s license number and email address are both kept confidential, according to the spreadsheet. Additionally, any voter in Utah can request that their data be kept private from everyone except political parties or candidates.
Utah also ranked highly for its voter registration cybersecurity standards, which include access control “so only authorized personnel can access the voter database,” an intrusion detection system, cybersecurity training for election officials and “regular vulnerability analyses on the voter registration system.”
The researchers note that, in Utah, unlawful use of voter data is a class A misdemeanor punishable by a fine up to $2,500 and 364 days in prison. Additionally, unlawful use of voters’ year of birth data may be subject to a civil fine that can reach or exceed $48,000.
“Despite the public having access to the database in Utah, there are severe sanctions for those who use the list unlawfully,” the study said. “Those requesting access to the file have to provide their information, can specify what type of list they’d like (i.e. by district), and have to declare that they know what the file can be used for.”
Virginia ranked as the best state for voter privacy “due to its all-around protections,” according to the study.
“Access to the list is limited to political parties, committees, and candidates and researchers, but others (i.e. the public) can gain access if they can prove it is to promote voter registration and participation,” the study said.
The other highest-ranking states for protecting voter privacy were Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota, New Hampshire and Louisiana.
Bischoff noted that the researchers “scored states from a privacy protection standpoint only" and that "while high fees to access voter records may be deemed to obstruct transparency, from a privacy standpoint, such fees reduce widespread access to the data."
"Likewise, automatic voter registration improves voter participation, but could negatively impact voters’ privacy," he said.
North Carolina received the lowest score, 12.5, “due to anyone being able to access the voter database online without any authentication,” which “gives anyone on the internet access to voter details such as name, address, age (year of birth), race, gender, party affiliation and voter history.”
Ohio, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Connecticut and Michigan all received relatively low scores.