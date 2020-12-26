Editor’s note: In a series running through Dec. 31, the Daily Herald is sharing its picks for “Utah County’s Top 10 News Stories for 2020.” We will be running recaps of those stories, two per day, through New Year’s Eve. This story is ranked No. 10.
Utah County residents who were among the more than 57 million people who tuned in to watch the vice presidential debate in October were likely caught off guard by the last question of the night.
That’s because the question was written by Brecklynn Brown, an eighth grader at Springville Junior High School.
Moderator Susan Page posed the question to Republican Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after an hour and a half of back-and-forth discussion between the two candidates, which took place at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah.
“I want to close tonight’s debate with a question posed by Brecklynn Brown,” Page told the candidates and millions of viewers around the world watching at home.
Brown’s question read as follows: “When I watch the news, all I see is citizen fighting against citizen. When I watch the news, all I see are two candidates from opposing parties trying to tear each other down. If our leaders can’t get along, how are the citizens supposed to get along?”
“Your examples could make all the difference to bring us together,” Brown’s question continued. “How is your presidency going to unite and heal our country?”
The Nebo School District student’s question came from an essay written as part of a statewide contest sponsored by the Utah State Board of Education and Utah Debate Commission.
Amy Burge, Brown’s history teacher, described the essay contest “as an opportunity for my students to really think about what is important to them” and as “an authentic writing experience where they had a chance to get their voices heard.”
The vice presidential candidates applauded Brown for her question and interest in American politics.
“I love hearing from our young leaders,” Harris said. “And when I hear her words, when I hear your words, Brecklynn, I know our future is bright. Because it is that perspective on who we are and who we should be that is a sign of leadership and is something we should all aspire to be.”
“I started following the news when I was very young, and in America, we believe in a free and open exchange of debate,” Pence said. “And we celebrate that. It’s how we’ve created literally the freest and most preposterous nation in the history of the world.”
The vice president continued, “Here in America, we can disagree, we can debate vigorously, as Sen. Harris and I have on this stage tonight. But, when the debate is over, we come together as Americans.”
The Springville eighth grader described the experience of hearing her question asked as “both shocking and amazing,” adding that it “felt good to be heard.”
“I’m so glad a question that meant so much to me also meant so much to other Americans,” Brown said. “As we were talking in my history class about the many issues happening in our country, I realized the importance of listening and respecting each other.
“I hope we can all try a little harder to understand one another and that we can all do our part to unite our country,” the eighth grader continued.
The two candidates had different tones when responding to Brown’s question than they did throughout the rest of the debate, which began with Harris calling President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response “the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country.”
In a vice presidential debate filled with criticism, scrutiny and polemics, Brown’s question provided a much needed moment of positivity and unity.