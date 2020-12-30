Editor’s note: In a series running through Dec. 31, the Daily Herald is sharing its picks for “Utah County’s Top 10 News Stories for 2020.” We will be running recaps of those stories, two per day, through New Year’s Eve. This story is ranked No. 4.
The Utah County Commission’s decision to approve a conservation easement for Bridal Veil Falls and, by doing so, prevent future private development at the beloved Provo Canyon landmark, is Utah County’s fourth biggest story of the year.
Commissioner Bill Lee was caught off guard when Commissioner Nathan Ivie on Nov. 18 proposed scheduling a public hearing to discuss a conservation easement for Bridal Veil Falls.
Ivie, who will be replaced by Commissioner-elect Tom Sakievich in January, said he had discussed the idea of a conservation easement with a group of individuals in Utah County who work on open space preservation.
“And today’s actions would simply set a public hearing, so the public would have an opportunity to (give) input on whether or not they would like to see this area of the county moved into a conservation (easement),” Ivie said during the Nov. 18 meeting.
Lee said he was troubled that Ivie wanted to have a public hearing before having more discussion about what to do with the property, which the county purchased for $2.4 million in 2015.
“I’ve been looking at trying to find ways to do that (preserve Bridal Veil Falls) over the years that I’ve been in office, and so this is not new,” Lee said. “But this being thrown on there is a little disturbing to me. I’m not adverse to a public hearing, but I think it’s premature until we go through a process a little bit more deeper and have some more conversations.”
As it turns out, Lee had been in contact throughout the year with Provo-based developer Richard Losee about building a tram and high-end drug treatment facility at the top of the falls.
Emails show that in February Lee signed off on a list of objectives for “construction of a new aerial tram, lower terminal, and upper lodge at Bridal Veil Falls,” including that the project must provide “benefit to the public” by enhancing the “ability of the public to access, view and otherwise enjoy the Falls and the surrounding area.”
Lee backed away from the development proposal in December and said his “guiding principle has always been to protect Bridal Veil Falls for public use.”
“That’s why two years ago I rejected a proposal that would have privatized partial use of the property surrounding the Falls,” Lee said in a written statement. “Last year, I voted in favor of $900,000 worth of improvements to the Bridal Veil Falls property. These improvements help ensure the safety of visitors to the Falls, while providing important amenities, such as bathrooms and adequate parking.”
Ahead of the Dec. 9 public hearing on Bridal Veil Falls, the city councils in Provo, Orem, American Fork and Cedar Hills passed resolutions expressing “our support for the preservation of Bridal Veil Falls by having the Utah County Commission place a conservation easement across the property.”
Losee put together a draft proposal for the commission stating he hoped “to preserve Bridal Veil Falls and do it in the spirit of what is exemplified in Switzerland and the Alps where the community can abundantly and safely enjoy their magnificent mountains up close.”
Losee proposed either paying $2.5 million to “buy the entire County parcel of approximately 21 acres, keep the Tram Acquisition and then deed the approximate 20 acres remaining back to the County contingent on the County agreeing to conservation purposes or dedicate it to a recognized conservation entity”, or purchasing the tram acquisition for $1 million.
On Dec. 9, after more than three hours of discussion and public comment, the county commission unanimously approved a conservation easement between Utah County and Utah Open Lands.
Ivie celebrated on social media afterwards, writing that the falls “are now protected forever from greed and those who are seeking to use them for their own personal gain.”
“We passed a Conservation easement ensuring the public can enjoy nature’s splendor and God’s handiwork forever,” the outgoing commissioner wrote on Twitter.