Editor’s note: In a series running through Dec. 31, the Daily Herald is sharing its picks for “Utah County’s Top 10 News Stories for 2020.” We will be running recaps of those stories, two per day, through New Year’s Eve. This story is ranked No. 5.
Different positions on a variety of local government issues, from mask mandates in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to changes to Utah County’s structure of government, make up Utah County’s fifth biggest story of the year.
Different positions on mask mandates
Images of a Utah County Commission meeting in July were broadcast on TV stations across the country after the meeting, which was packed with about 100 residents there to protest Gov. Gary Herbert’s K-12 mask mandate, was abruptly cut short.
The July 15 meeting lasted only a minute as Commissioners Tanner Ainge and Nathan Ivie voted to postpone it over health concerns.
“This is the exact opposite of what we need to be doing,” Ainge told the crowd, which screamed and booed. “We are supposed to be physically distancing, wearing masks.”
A handful of national media outlets covered the canceled commission meeting, including NBC News, the Washington Post and The Hill.
Nearly everyone at the meeting had gathered a half-hour earlier for an event organized by Commissioner Bill Lee to discuss his proposal to ask the governor to give Utah County “compassionate exemption from the one-size-fits-all mask mandate in Utah County’s public schools.”
The differences in opinion on mask mandates between the commissioners only widened in the following months.
In September, as COVID-19 cases continued to climb in Utah County and throughout the state and facing pressure from state officials, Ainge and Ivie signed on to a Utah County Health Department public health order implementing a countywide mask mandate.
Lee complained that his colleagues did so behind his back and without going through the proper legislative channels.
“I think this is very detrimental to our ratification process,” Lee said during a meeting on Sept. 30. “It feels like it was a rammed-through process. And it does not feel like it was one in which we have dialogue and conversation.”
Ainge defended the decision to implement a mask mandate, noting that Herbert indicated that restrictions in Utah County could increase and “asked for a mask requirement as soon as possible.”
“I was willing to follow that direction and guidance from medical experts,” said Ainge. “And timing was of the essence, and so we went ahead and issued this order together with our local health director Ralph Clegg.”
Prop. 9 defeat and opposing opinions on county government changes
When a ballot initiative that would have transformed the three-member, full-time county commission to a five-member, part-time county council and created a full-time county mayor position failed in November, it did so with Lee’s help.
Proposition 9 had strong support of both Ainge and Ivie, as well as nearly every city official and state legislator in Utah County. Lee opposed the switch to a mayor-council form of government, arguing that such a change would be “a consolidation of power into one person, which is the mayor.”
On Aug. 27, Lee and Saratoga Springs resident Heidi Balderee created “Stop Prop 9,” a political issues committee that raised over $29,000 and spent thousands on advertising in opposition to Proposition 9.
“Doubling the amount of politicians will inevitably lead to more spending, more government and more control — just like it has done to Salt Lake County!,” stated the website notopropnine.com, which was funded by Stop Prop 9. “You have a choice in November: Do what the politicians are saying is best for us OR stick with the limited form of government that has kept our taxes low for decades.”
Meanwhile, Ainge Advisory, LLC in Alpine, a law firm established by Ainge, donated $1,000 to “Better Representation for Utah County,” a pro-Proposition 9 PIC.
When the ballot initiative failed in November with 59.29% “No” votes and 40.71% “Yes” votes, Ivie said he was “extremely disappointed.”
“The opposition did a great job spreading a false narrative and people believed it,” Ivie said.
“Prop. 9 didn’t pass. That’s OK,” Ainge tweeted. “It’s a privilege to live in America and vote for candidates/issues we care about in free and fair elections. Knowing that we live in a country where the rule of law prevails takes most of the sting out of any particular election outcome.”
Lee said he was “thankful for all of the people who donated their time, money and efforts to defeat this proposition.”
Tom Sakievich to replace Nathan Ivie
The makeup of the county commission will change significantly in 2021 as Commissioner-elect Tom Sakievich will replace Ivie.
Lee has been the odd man out on the commission on a number of issues, including a 67.4% increase to the county portion of property taxes that the commission approved 2-1 in December 2019.
When Sakievich defeated Ivie in the Republican primary on June 30 with 60.5% of votes compared to Ivie’s 39.5%, Lee pointed to Ivie’s vote on the property tax increase as the reason he lost.
“Are you going to listen to the people on this thing?,” Lee said in a July 1 meeting where he proposed the commissioners “scrap this whole” tax increase rather than sign off on it. “I don’t know if anyone else watched it or not, but I was shocked at the numbers. This election turned out to be about that issue.”
Sakievich, a former Marine and resident of Spanish Fork, has criticized the property tax increase and argued for deeper county budget cuts and lower tax rates.
Sakievich also has said he wants to use tourism dollars to fund the Utah County Attorneys, jails and Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies who spend about 70% of their resources in parks and canyons.
“We should be able to get access to those funds to take care of our sheriff and county attorney,” the commissioner-elect said in June.
Sakievich defeated Democratic candidate Jeanne Bowen in the November general election with 73.82% of votes compared to Bowen’s 26.18%.