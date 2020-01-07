All public things fun in Utah County, from Provo's Freedom Festival to city parks and golf courses, are funded by tax dollars allotted by the Utah County Commission. The board that advises the commission on how to spend these funds, the Utah County Tourism Tax Advisory Board, met on Monday to discuss its goals for the new year and decide which projects in the county should take priority.
The six-member board advises the Utah County Commission on how to spend funding from two tax revenues, the Tourism, Recreation, Culture and Convention (TRCC) tax fund that is collected from money spent at restaurants and the Transient Room Tax (TRT) that is paid on hotel stays.
The board, which is made up of hotel and business owners throughout the county, met for the first time this year on Monday at the Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Provo. As a whole, the board agreed that its focus for the year should be on four categories: Destination experiences that incentivize tourism, natural experiences that highlight the beauty of Utah County, event experiences like festivals and concerts and cultural and educational experiences that benefit youth in the county.
John Garfield, general manager of the Provo Marriott and chair of the advisory board, talked about its funding priorities for 2020 and how tax dollars could be best spent to enhance entertainment and recreation in the county. Topping the list of funding priorities were Bridal Veil Falls, the Utah County Fair and the Springville Museum of Art.
The board recommended Bridal Veil Falls and the county fair be given $925,000 and $250,000, respectively, and that the art museum be given $28,125 to fund a spiritual and religious exhibition.
In total, there are 26 projects in the county for which tourism tax funding has been requested, according to the board’s priority funding list. These requests include the Spanish Fork Fairgrounds, the Utah County Art Board, Provo City Airport and bond payments for Thanksgiving Point and the Utah County Convention Center.
Requested TRCC expenditures for the year total $39.1 million.
The county expects to get $11.3 million in revenue from the TRCC tax this year, according to Ezra Nair, who is County Commissioner Tanner Ainge’s policy advisor and serves as the commission’s contact to the advisory board. Additionally, the county has $18.9 million in reserves for TRCC-funded projects.
Revenues from the restaurant tax increased $760,000 between 2019 and 2020, according to the county’s budget report.
As far as TRT requests, the board recommended $1.7 million go to Explore Utah Valley and $111,375 go toward Provo's Freedom Festival.
Board member Danny Wheeler, who is the general manager of the Utah Valley Convention Center, said the county should focus on projects that draw tourists but also benefit locals. One example he gave of money well spent was on the Provo Airport, which the commission gave $4.3 million of TRCC funds last year for an expansion project.
Sundance Mountain Resort president and general manager Chad Linebaugh said Utah Valley would benefit from hosting more music festivals and capitalizing on the area’s connection to A-list bands like Imagine Dragons and The Killers.
“We need more music events in this area,” said Linebaugh.
The nearly $1 million in funding going toward Bridal Veil Falls, which the county purchased in 2015, will be used to enhance trails and improve safety measures at the falls, where multiple climbers have died in recent years.
In November, Utah County Public Works Director Richard Nielson called Bridal Veil Falls a “symbol of Utah County” and said renovating the falls would benefit residents and tourists alike.
“It’s recognizable and it’s something that shows our connection with nature,” Nielson said.