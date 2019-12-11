United States Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, and Elk Ridge City Mayor Ty Ellis are trying to find the positive in 2018’s Bald Mountain Fire that burned over 18,000 acres of southeastern Utah County.
Last year, Curtis introduced House Resolution 722, which would name a mountain peak standing between Elk Ridge City and the area where the Bald Mountain Fire burned “Miracle Mountain.”
Ellis testified before the House Committee on Natural Resources on Dec. 5 and said the mountain “spared” his city, which issued mandatory evacuations as the fire spread.
The lightning-caused fire started 9.5 miles away from Elk Ridge City but rapidly advanced to only 4.5 miles away, Ellis said. As the fire grew closer, Ellis said he feared for the fate of his community.
When the fire reached the base of a mountain standing between it and Elk Ridge City, it suddenly changed directions, Ellis said, saving homes and buildings in the small Utah County city.
“As I drove towards that mountain,” Ellis told the congressional committee, “I said to myself, it truly is a miracle that that mountain remains green, and behind it (is) nothing but ash.”
Ellis said designating the previously unnamed peak as “Miracle Mountain” would pay homage to the landmark that saved Elk Ridge City “for generations to come.”
“I cannot explain why Elk Ridge was spared,” the mayor said, “But I can tell you that we all feel it … would be a terrible tragedy to simply let this all fade away with the passage of time without having some permanent reminder (of) these events recognized by so many people as miraculous.”
Curtis said naming the mountain would be a “fitting gesture of gratitude” for the Elk Ridge City mayor “as well as all of the courageous federal, state and local firefighters that worked tirelessly to battle the blaze.”
“Having served as mayor in a neighboring city, I have a great appreciation for his position as mayor, for the work he does and for this amazing community that he represents,” the former Provo mayor said.
H.R. 722 passed through the congressional committee unanimously.
Ellis and Woodland Hills Mayor Wendy Pray wrote an op-ed for the Daily Herald last November calling for the naming of “Miracle Mountain.”