A former two-term Republican governor of Massachusetts who is running against President Donald Trump said he is looking to “apply a gentle tap to the brakes” in Washington and put the GOP on a different track during a visit to Utah on Friday.
Bill Weld, who served as Massachusetts’ governor between 1991 and 1997, describes himself as an “economic conservative” who wants to give Republicans an alternative to Trump, one who will decrease deficit spending, work to protect the environment and restore relations with the rest of the world.
What would Weld do differently than the current president if he was elected?
“Cooperating with other countries (and) using free trade to increase aggregate wealth for everybody, as opposed to slapping tariffs and sanctions on everybody to essentially bully them into a corner,” Weld said in an interview. “And those are distinct differences between me and the president. So I thought I’d run and see if I could get his attention.”
During a visit to Utah on Friday, Weld toured Utah Valley University’s campus with Cameron Martin, vice president of university relations, and Utah County Commissioner Tanner Ainge.
Weld walked through the Student Life and Wellness Center, pretended to climb The Project rock climbing wall and gazed at the Roots of Knowledge, a full-room stained glass display that showcases important moments of human history.
“I have a lot of connections to Utah,” Weld said, adding that his campaign headquarters were in Salt Lake City when he was Libertarian presidential candidate Gary Johnson’s running mate in 2016.
Other than his experience as governor of Massachusetts, Weld believes his work at the federal level qualifies him to lead the country. He headed the Criminal Division of the United States Department of Justice under President Ronald Reagan’s administration in the late 1980s.
Something else that sets Weld apart from Trump is his dedication to addressing climate change and making efforts to protect the environment. He points out that, traditionally, it was the Republican party that supported eco-friendly policies, including President Theodore Roosevelt’s conservation efforts, and that he wants to follow this tradition.
“I would argue that conserving the environment, which is the space we all live and breathe in, is actually a conservative step,” said Weld. “We have to be serious about protecting the environment," adding that Trump "seems to want to abolish the EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency)."
Weld is critical of the sitting president’s “approach to diplomacy and foreign affairs,” calling it a “cult of personality" that isolates the U.S. from the rest of the world.
“And it’s a personality of one,” he said. “And the one is Donald Trump, who had no preparation for his current office and won’t listen to anybody or read anything. And that’s not me talking, that’s him talking.”
Weld said he has a good relationship with another former Massachusetts governor, Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
“We’re quite close, Weld said, adding that he helped Romney with his presidential campaigns in 2008 and 2012.
While running against an incumbent of the same party is an uphill battle, Weld said his success in past campaigns and disapproval of Trump’s job performance motivated him to take on a president who has attacked religious groups and “virtually all other countries.”
“That’s not how the president of the United States should be operating,” said Weld. “So I wanted to offer an alternative view of the world.”
Weld received 9% of votes in the New Hampshire Republican primary and 1% of votes in Iowa’s primary, according to The New York Times. He only has one delegate so far while Trump has 61. A candidate needs 1,276 delegates to win the Republican nomination.