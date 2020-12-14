The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, on Thursday that would “examine risks and effects of drone incursions on wildland firefighting.”
The AIR Safety Act of 2020 — which Curtis introduced in November 2019 with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.; and Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif. — directs the Bureau of Land Management “to study the effects of drone incursions on the suppression of wildfires concerning lands managed by the Department of the Interior or the Department of Agriculture,” as stated in a description of the bill.
The Federal Aviation Administration sets “temporary flight restrictions” around wildfires, according to Curtis, who told his House colleagues on Thursday that “unfortunately, when people ignore these TFRs and fly their drones around the fire, fire managers must ground their own drones and helicopters until the incursion is clear.”
“This wastes valuable time and money, putting structures and lives at risk,” the Utah congressman said. “The AIR Safety Act will direct the Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, FAA, and our State Forestry partners to examine these risks and come up with ways to stop future incursions.”
The bill received overwhelming support in the House, where it passed 382-6, and will go to the Senate for further consideration.
The bill passed after Utah experienced one of its worst wildfire seasons on record, including a number of wildfires in Utah County this summer and fall.
“In the last few years, Utah and the rest of the West have been battling extreme wildfires,” Curtis said on Thursday. “Our federal land manager and state and local partners need every tool available to put these fires out.”
Brian Cottam, state forester and direction of the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, called the bill “a step in the right direction to reveal the extent of drone disruption in wildfire suppression and help put a stop to this dangerous behavior.”
“In Utah, we have seen drone incursions continue to endanger firefighter and public safety,” Cottam said in a written statement.
National Association of State Foresters President Greg Josten praised the bill as well, saying “it’s time to quantify all the deleterious effects of drone incursions on wildfire fighting airspace.”
“With hard numbers to support needed change, we’ll be better positioned to prevent costly delays and shutdowns and protect both property and lives,” Josten said.
The bill is just one of Curtis’ efforts to improve the wildfire suppression and recovery process in Utah and around the country.
In January, Curtis and Romney introduced a bill to make changes to the Emergency Watershed Protection program to “expedite disaster cleanup” for communities impacted by wildfires and other natural disasters.
That bill, the Making Access to Cleanup Happen Act, has yet to be passed by either the House or Senate.