U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, called on federal health officials Tuesday to provide the public with comprehensive, detailed data on how COVID-19 spreads and what areas or activities pose the greatest risk.
“As you know, because we didn’t know a great deal about this virus when it first sprung on the scene in America, we asked the American people to basically shut down their lives,” Romney said during a U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions hearing on Tuesday. “Cut back on flying, family reunions, funerals, church services, restaurants, bars, everything got shut down. Well now it’s the end of June, and hopefully we’ve learned something about how this disease actually spreads.”
Does the virus spread more easily indoors or outdoors? Is it safe to attend family reunions? Are spikes in cases linked to restaurants and bars reopening? These are among the questions Romney asked National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Robert Redfield, both of whom have been at the forefront of the country’s pandemic response.
“Give us some guidance,” said Romney. “Could you do that, Dr. Fauci and Dr. Redfield?”
Redfield responded that “the most important thing in that assessment is knowing at the granular level what the kinetics of transmissions are in the community.”
“So first and foremost, it is knowing if you’re in that area of active transmission,” the CDC director said. “And then, secondly, it is knowing what you do when you’re in that area of active transmission, and what precautions one takes.”
Redfield added that “there is more and more data showing that the use of face coverings and masks are an effective way to prevent transmission in these gatherings.”
“If you’re within a community with limited transmission and you’re wearing face masks, or there is a significant transmission and you’re wearing face masks, and you practice the social distancing and hand washing … (those are) the best recommendations I could tell you,” he said.
Fauci told Romney that risk of transmission is significantly higher indoors than outdoors, and emphasized that bars are “really not good” when it comes to preventing COVID-19 spread.
“Congregation at a bar, inside, is bad news,” Fauci said. “We’ve really got to stop that right now, when you have areas that are surging like we see right now.”
Fauci added that it is safe to be outdoors as long as you wear a mask, wash your hands frequently and “avoid the close congregation of people.”
“But don’t just make it all or none,” said Fauci. “We’ve got to be able to get people to get out and enjoy themselves within the safe guidelines that we have. So make public health work for you as opposed to against you.”
Romney said he “appreciate(d) those responses” but that it would be “extraordinarily helpful for all of us as we are going about our lives if there is data that indicated where people are getting infected.”
“If we could publish that information for the American people, they will know where they can be safe and go back (to),” the Utah senator said. “And of course continuing social distancing and wearing masks, but we need that data.”
The full Senate committee hearing can be viewed at http://help.senate.gov/hearings.