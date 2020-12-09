A Pleasant Grove lawmaker will revise his controversial bill that would create legal protections for drivers who injure or kill protesters while fleeing a riot, according to a Utah activist.
The bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Jon Hawkins, R-Pleasant Grove, was approved on Nov. 17 by the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Interim Committee.
The legislation would make obstructing traffic during a riot a third-degree felony “and, under certain circumstances, absolves motor vehicle operators from criminal liability for injuries and death caused as a result of fleeing from a riot.”
On Monday, Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter Utah, announced in a Facebook Live stream that she “just got off the phone with Jon Hawkins, and he is going to change his bill and take out the part that says you can run over protesters.”
“We had a very long talk; he was very reasonable,” Scott told her followers. “And I just explained how hurtful that was, you know. As someone who protests a lot, we don’t want to get run over. They already try to run over us. The minute you pass a law saying you can run over us, they’re really going to run over us.”
The Pleasant Grove representative sponsored the legislation after weeks of protests this summer in Utah and across the county over police violence and systemic racism.
Hawkins told the legislative committee in November that the bill’s inspiration came from “situations around the country that have happened where a person has been detained and pretty much immediately released and gone on to commit some other crimes during a riot.”
“We respect the right of the people to peacefully assemble,” Hawkins said. “That’s not what we’re trying to change here in this bill. When that peaceful assembly becomes a violent assembly, that’s what we’re trying to determine and enhance penalties on, because then it starts to endanger society.”
Weber County Sheriff Ryan Arbon, who spoke in favor of the bill in its original form, referenced an incident at a Provo protest in June where an SUV made its way through a line of protesters and a man reportedly fired rounds into the vehicle.
But others called the bill problematic, including William Carlson of the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, who said it would “criminalize” protests “as long as a prosecutor can show beyond a reasonable doubt that people were engaged in ‘tumultuous activity.’”
Utah Code states that someone is guilty of rioting if “simultaneously with two or more other individuals, the individual knowingly or recklessly engages in tumultuous or violent conduct that creates a substantial risk of causing public harm.”
In her Facebook Live stream, Scott said Hawkins is also “thinking about re-writing the definition of a riot.”
“So, I do agree with him that we do need to re-write the definition of a riot,” Scott said. “Because if you're on a street corner and there’s two of you and you guys are chilling and you guys get in an argument, and the police are like, ‘OK, that’s a riot.’ And they charge you with inciting a riot.”
Utah lawmakers will consider the bill further during the 2021 general session, which begins on Jan. 19.