The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported “encouraging findings” regarding a multi-agency coronavirus investigation of multiple Utah mink farms Monday, including evidence “suggesting that the levels of virus are going down in the mink, cats and dogs living on the farm.”
The investigation, which involves the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Animal and Plant Inspection Service, was launched after federal officials announced in August the first confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 in five mink identified at the Utah farms.
Following the outbreak, state officials “placed quarantines on all of the affected farms restricting movement of mink, products and waste on or off affected farms.”
In a press release published Monday, the UDAF announced that “these quarantines will remain in place until health officials are confident that the virus is no longer circulating on the farms.”
Initial testing of mink and other domestic animals on the farm by the CDC and Utah Department of Health “showed positive results in mink, dogs, and feral cats on the farms,” according to the press release.
In October and December, second and third rounds of testing were conducted “to monitor the virus and help determine when and if the quarantines on these farms could be safely lifted.”
“While the results and analysis are still underway for the third round of testing, there is encouraging evidence suggesting that the levels of the virus are going down in the mink, cats and dogs living on the farm,” the UDAF announced.
The UDAF said additional “community sequencing is needed to fully understand the potential for transmission between people and different animal species in this area,” but added that “at this time, based on extensive epidemiologic investigations, there has been no evidence to date of spread from mink to people in Utah.”
“All affected farms remain under quarantine,” the press release read. “Investigations, including testing, are ongoing for all stages of production on these farms.”
On Dec. 11, the USDA announced that the National Veterinary Service Laboratory had confirmed SARS-CoV-2 in a wild mink in Utah, the first “free-ranging, native wild animal confirmed” to test positive for the virus.
The UDAF noted that Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service had “established surveillance and testing of free-roaming animals in the area surrounding the farms to assess any potential spillover into wildlife” and tested wild and feral minks, skunks, raccoons, house mice and deer mice.
“The only positive specimen from animals considered to be wildlife was a single wild mink,” the UDAF released, adding epidemiologic investigations and subsequent genomic sequencing of the virus “strongly suggest that the virus initially entered the farms and was spread to the mink through infected human contact.”
Thousands of minks died as a result of the outbreak on the farms, and caretakers and officials “observed that once the virus was introduced to the farms, it moved quickly through the farmed mink herd.”
According to the UDAF, an increase in deaths occurred over an average span of about one week, and deaths “were predominantly seen in the adult breeding population of the farms with losses approaching 50% of the breeding animals.”
No mortalities attributable to SARS-CoV-2 were seen in any other animal species, the UDAF said.
As of Dec. 11, the USDA has detected SARS-CoV-2 in minks, lions, dogs, cats, tigers and a snow leopard.