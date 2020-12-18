Two Utah business leaders on Thursday donated $100,000 to a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit that helps Utahns experiencing homelessness or recovering from drug addiction.
The Other Side Academy provides a two-and-a-half-year residential program meant to give its students, many of whom have been incarcerated, “valuable vocational skills” while also offering “something completely different than incarceration and short-term drug treatment,” according to Managing Director Dave Durocher, who himself has been to prison four times for a total of 15 years.
The nonprofit requires its students to commit to completing the full program, Durocher explained during a November 2018 presentation, which “means that we can focus on doing the next right thing every day for at least two years until we completely recalibrate our moral compass.”
“Our students are breaking generational cycles of poverty, criminal behavior, addiction and they’re reuniting with their families,” Durocher said.
On Thursday, Ibarra Business Group CEO David Ibarra and K.O. Murdock of Murdock Hyundai stood outside the The Other Side Academy and presented Joseph Grenny, the nonprofit’s co-founder, with a $100,000 check to fund programs for students.
“For those that have been involved for long periods of time in both crime and addiction, and homelessness, the resources are fairly thin,” Grenny said on Thursday. “And so we’re grateful for your interest in supporting the expansion of this important opportunity.”
In a press release, the two businessmen praised The Other Side Academy for its “creative approach to criminal justice reform that has seen tangible results.”
“The students at The Other Side Academy have already committed to an investment in themselves,” said Ibarra. “They are worth it. Everybody’s worth it. We wanted to show that by taking action to support their personal investment.”
Ibarra, who ran for Salt Lake City mayor in 2019, continued that “we can’t keep talking about these things.”
“We all need to jump in and contribute what we can — whether it be resources or expertise — to address what’s happening in a meaningful way,” he said.
“Leadership requires action and coming together can change lives,” added Murdock. “I’m grateful to be a part of something that does both this holiday season.”
Though it is based in Salt Lake City, The Other Side Academy has ties to Utah County.
Grenny started the nonprofit after getting a call in January 2014 from a Utah County Jail inmate who had read the book “Influencer: The New Science of Leading Change,” which Grenny co-authored, and “wanted a different life,” according to a summary of the nonprofit’s history.
“For those whose circumstances have led to decades spent in the criminal justice system, the solution has to be as large as the problem,” Grenny said in the press release. “Support from the broader community gives more opportunity for our students to achieve success.”
To learn more about The Other Side Academy, visit http://www.theothersideacademy.com.