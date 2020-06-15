Multiple Utah attorneys are preparing to file a class-action lawsuit against state officials on behalf of businesses that say the state’s COVID-19 directives affected their livelihoods and violated their constitutional rights.
A press release detailing the forthcoming lawsuit alleges “that large corporations were allowed to do business, and elected officials and other government employees retained their own incomes, while Utahans suffered.”
The lawsuit, expected to be filed later this month, will name Gov. Gary Herbert and Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox, who is running for governor, as defendants, as well as Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson and Summit County Health Department Director Rich Bullough. It will also name “other officials and unelected health department employees who imposed new rules on Utah’s businesses,” said the press release emailed Friday.
Provo-based attorney Neil Skousen and Garrett Smith, a lawyer in Ogden, are leading the charge against state officials, who the attorneys allege made “bad decisions based on bad data.”
“Even as Utah’s infection and death rate were among the lowest in the nation, Herbert and Cox chose to extend draconian restrictions that have devastated tens of thousands of Utah businesses, and cost the state 10 percent of its jobs so far,” said the press release.
A biography of Smith on his firm’s website states that he “uses customized estate planning to preserve life, liberty, and property from federal, state, and local overreach” and is “passionate about preserving constitutional rights according to original intent.”
Kerby Barker, owner of Centerville-based Epic Party Events and a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said Utah’s public health orders shutting down businesses and restricting large social gatherings devastated his business, which rents out party equipment for birthday parties and corporate events.
“We had just acquired our competitors, after working tirelessly for over 2 years to build our business to a place where it could support my growing family,” Barker said in the press release. “When the governor and lieutenant governor shut down the economy, my business went from thriving, to $0 in revenues, overnight.”
Barker said his family “literally did not have money for food to eat” during the pandemic as a result of statewide orders.
“Because of the amount of debt we took on to acquire our competitor, we were not able to get the government bailouts that got many small businesses through the last few months,” added Barker.
The business owner criticized state officials for not moving Utah to the “green” phase of Herbert’s “Utah Leads Together” plan, which the Public Health and Economic Emergency Commission recommended for most of the state on June 2. The Utah Department of Health advised against such a transition, with state epidemiologist Angela Dunn citing a “sharp spike in cases” across the state.
“This has caused catastrophic harm to my business,” Barker said about the state staying in the “yellow” phase, “and I wonder if these government bureaucrats understand the stress and damage they inflict on Utah families who own businesses, or work for them.”
Kirsten Rappleye, Cox’s chief of staff, said Monday the lieutenant governor’s office’s official policy is to not comment on ongoing and pending litigation, adding that the office had not yet seen the lawsuit.
Herbert’s public information officer, Brooke Scheffler, said the governor’s office had a similar policy and therefore wouldn't comment on the case.
There have been 14,608 total COVID-19 cases in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic as of Monday, according to the state health department, resulting in 1,041 hospitalizations and 143 deaths. Daily case counts are significantly higher in June than they have been in previous months, including a record 556 cases on June 5.
State health officials reported eight COVID-19 deaths on Friday, the highest single-day death count since the pandemic began.