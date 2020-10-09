Small businesses in Utah County that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic can once again apply for grants of up to $20,000 through the county now that officials have launched the second phase of a coronavirus business relief program.
Utah County received $111 million of the $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funding that was allocated to the state in March. $45 million went to cities in Utah County based on population and $45 million was held on to by the county.
Of the remaining funding, $15 million went toward a small business grant program administered by the Mountainland Association of Governments, which accepted applications from struggling small businesses in August, while $5 million was divided between 53 nonprofits.
The Utah County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee, which was established to review and rank grant applications, announced on Tuesday that it had re-opened the application process and encouraged businesses with 100 employees or less to apply for grants of between $1,000 and $20,000 by Oct. 19 at 11:59 p.m.
“Grant money may be used to pay for operating expenses related to COVID-19, such as payroll, rent or mortgage, utilities, insurance, (and) inventory,” MAG said in a press release. “This grant may also be used for other expenses that would not have been necessary if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, such as modifications to the workplace to promote social distancing; protecting employees and customers by providing barriers, hand sanitization centers, masks; continuing business operations from home or online; and more.”
While the first round of grant funding was limited to businesses that were established before March 1 2019, that date was extended to March 1 of this year for businesses that apply during the second round, according to MAG Deputy Executive Director Michelle Carroll.
“So it should open the door to some businesses that did not qualify for the first round,” Carroll told the Utah County Commission on Wednesday.
Carroll noted that other restrictions had been “loosened,” including restrictions that prevented independent contractors from applying.
The COVID-19 Economic Recovery Committee approved loans for 774 small businesses, totaling about $8.9 million in loans, during the first round in August, according to Carroll, leaving approximately $6.1 million in funding for additional grants.
As of Wednesday, 57 small businesses had submitted applications for a total of $540,000 in asks, Carroll said, adding that an additional 120 applications were pending.
“Typically we see our highest jump in applications in those over the weekends,” she added.
In the event there are leftover funds after the Oct. 19 deadline, Carroll told the county commission the committee had requested that it be able to entertain proposals from cities, who would determine which businesses or programs received the money.
Commissioner Bill Lee noted that the interlocal agreement would likely have to be modified to do that since, as written, it requires that leftover funds be returned to the county.
“It would obviously be our hope that we do get enough requests to expend all the money,” Carroll said, adding that the committee “just wanted to get ahead of it in case we do have leftover money so we could get it out at fast as possible.”
Utah County business owners interested in applying for a small business grant can learn more about how to do so at http://ucgrants.org/.