Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said on Wednesday that he is considering challenging the process outlined in Utah law for filling a vacancy on the Utah County Commission and argued that the process potentially “disenfranchises some voters over others.”
The process under state law for filling the vacancy, which was left when former Commissioner Tanner Ainge resigned on Wednesday, is for Ainge’s political party, the Utah County Republican Party, “to appoint one person according to the bylaws of that party to be presented to the county commission,” Leavitt said during a special commission meeting on Thursday.
The Utah County Republican Party Central Committee would be responsible for selecting the replacement, according to Rozan Mitchell, elections director for the county.
The county attorney told commissioners Bill Lee and Tom Sakievich he was concerned about the process, noting that “the normal operations of the Republican Party in Utah County have been completely disrupted because of the pandemic” and that the county delegate process “has not been followed by the caucus system in three years.”
“As you know, in 2020, because of the pandemic, that caucus process was canceled, which put into fairly significant commotion the question of who’s going to be county delegates and state delegates,” Leavitt told the commissioners. “And, in many instances, county delegates were made county delegates by precinct chairs, never having been elected in their caucus meetings, because they were carry-overs from 2018 until 2020, and there were many vacancies from people who had moved or people who didn’t want to serve as a delegate. And so those delegate positions got filled one way or another, but not through the caucus system.”
Leavitt, a Republican, said the law is problematic because it “doesn’t (only) give power to the Republican Party to determine who the candidate is, this law gives power to the Republican Party to determine what the process to determine that candidate is.
“And so, in theory, there’s nothing that would prevent the Republican Party, the central committee of the Republican Party, who, again, would be elected by who may not have been, and many of whom likely were not, elected at their caucus meetings,” he said. “This process, as it currently stands, would allow the central committee to say, ‘Well, we will direct that the chairman of the Republican Party, or the vice chairman of the Republican Party or some other officer, become the candidate. And, under state law, that person would become the next county commissioner, never having been elected either by the delegates at large or by the general population at large.”
The county attorney continued, “I believe that there is some reason to question whether this law as written, when coupled with the facts of the last three years (and) of a pandemic, can give any certainty to the residents of Utah County that this vacant seat ... will be filled and voted for by an electorate that follows a process in which the public can have confidence.”
Before the party goes through the nominating process, the Utah County Commission must submit a letter notifying the party of the vacancy and inviting the party to fill the vacancy within 30 days. The commission has 10 days after the resignation to submit the letter.
Leavitt requested that the commission hold off on submitting the letter and authorize the Utah County Attorney's Office “to research the question of whether there are constitutional problems with this law as written.”
“And if our conclusion is that, yes, we ought to send this to the Republican Party, we’re still well within the 10-day period as provided by law,” he said.
Or, depending on the findings of the attorney’s office, Leavitt said he “would ask the county commission as a body to ask the county attorney’s office to challenge the constitutionality of this law, hence that it disenfranchises some voters over others and allows for a process … that is defined by a party which hasn’t had a caucus meeting in three years.”
“I could come back in a week with my office having researched this issue and say, ‘You know what, I believe that we ought to take this case to the district court and ask the court to invalidate this law and order a special election, or order a primary election. Whatever this county commission decided was the best,” he said.
Alternatively, Leavitt said the county could request that the party go through a “special caucus process whereby neighbors get together now and select delegates to select this new commissioner.”
Lee said he didn’t mind “going through a deliberate process” and waiting until next week to send the letter, which the commission considered sending on Thursday, but added that he believed there would be a “pretty high hurdle” for challenging the law.
The commissioner also said he believed the caucus convention system has “been under attack” and that he “in no way want(s) to undermine any of that (process) in any fashion or form.”
Sakievich said he was concerned about delaying the replacement process and that his preference would be to “not delay (sending the letter) … and at the same time request that you (Leavitt) investigate this.”
“Well, once you submit the letter to the party chair, our job is over,” responded Leavitt.
Ultimately, the commission voted 2-0 to postpone the special meeting, and the decision on whether to send the letter, until Monday at 3 p.m.
“And I would suspect that on Monday, that the letter is probably going to be sent,” Lee said.
Former Utah County Commissioner Steve White, who sits on the Utah County Republican Party Central Committee, accused Leavitt of inferring that party leadership “would do something skullduggerous” and urged the commission to move forward with the process.
“I don’t have any problem proceeding immediately because I see people of good will and good character in the Republican Party leadership,” he said.
The Utah County Republican Party could not be reached for comment on Thursday.